How Did the NYPD Killer Get His Hands on a Gun From Georgia? Because Our Laws Are Insane.

Weak federal laws and disparate state laws enable a black market where felons and domestic abusers can get their hands on guns. Georgia is among many southern states whose lax gun laws effectively supply firearms for criminal activity in states with stricter laws. Some 90 percent of guns traced in New York City crimes come from out-of-state sources. Compare New York's laws to a state like Georgia, and it's easy to see why these southern states are known as the Iron Pipeline.

New York requires all gun sales, including private ones, to pass a background check. Georgia does not. It also has no penalties for straw purchasers who buy firearms legally for someone who can't. It also doesn't mandate that gun owners file a police report when their gun goes missing. In 2014, Georgia weakened its laws even further, and now gun owners can carry firearms into bars, classrooms, government buildings, and even TSA airport checkpoints. Felons are allowed to invoke the controversial Stand Your Ground defense, meaning they don’t have the obligation to retreat if they feel their life is threatened. Georgia’s own murder rate is 27 percent above the national average, and has the 13th most permissible gun laws in the nation, according to a Daily Beast analysis.

Research suggests that strong gun laws in states still count for something, even if guns from other states wind up in places like California and New York. Northeastern University criminology professor Glenn Pierce found that guns seized from crimes in tough gun control states were older—a sign that it took longer for guns to end up on the streets. "California was associated with the oldest recovered crime guns compared with guns associated with other states," according to the abstract.