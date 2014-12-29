This year was supposed to be the final year of the Forever War. The last U.S. troops returned from Iraq two years ago, and the U.S./NATO combat mission ended—on paper, at least—earlier this month. When President Obama addressed the 2013 graduating class at the National Defense University (NDU), he declared it time “to determine how we can continue to fight terrorism without keeping America on a perpetual wartime footing.” Almost exactly one year later, fighters from al-Qaeda offshoots seized key cities across Syria and Iraq, and declared a Muslim caliphate called the Islamic State (IS). With the rise of IS, 2014 instead saw the most significant expansion of war since George W. Bush declared war against al-Qaeda. In the final days of 2014, the U.S. is recommitting troops in Iraq, launching a new bombing campaign in Syria, and quietly continuing a downsized combat mission in Afghanistan—not to mention the ongoing drone wars in the undeclared battlefields of Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan.

In the NDU speech, Obama said he looked forward to working with Congress to repeal the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) that provided that legal basis for invading Afghanistan. He didn’t mention the 2002 update that applied to the Iraq invasion—most likely because he assumed it was obsolete. “Our systematic effort to dismantle terrorist organizations must continue. But this war, like all wars, must end," he said. When the president unveiled his strategy to defeat IS on the eve of September 11, 2014, he opted to use both the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs as legal justification for his new war, rather than seek new Congressional authorization. He described a U.S.-led coalition that would combine air strikes in Iraq and Syria with training assistance to the Iraqi Security Forces and Syrian opposition fighters on the ground. Obama deliberately avoided the word “war,” only using it to emphasize that his operation would be different than Bush’s ill-fated interventions.

A handful of lawmakers grumbled about overreach of executive power, but most were quietly pleased to avoid making a weighty vote before midterm elections. Under the legal authority of legislation passed over a decade ago, for an entirely different purpose, the U.S. military has bombed thousands of IS targets in Iraq and Syria, spent over $1 billion, and lost three U.S. soldiers. During a recent Pentagon briefing, Army Lieutenant General James Terry said to expect this new war, dubbed Operation Inherent Resolve, to continue for at least three years.

The ease with which IS seized territory (and the lack of a fight put up by the Iraqi military) caught the Obama administration by surprise, but Obama’s reversal isn’t explained solely by the rise of the terrorist group. It’s also indicative of the fact that the administration never really had a solid plan or commitment to ending the War on Terror.