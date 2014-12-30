For proof that an idea's time has come, look no further than Rush Limbaugh belching fire at it with the caveat, "I know it's racist to probably even point this out." In this case, Limbaugh's target was the gentle revelation, from emails churned up in the enormous Sony hack, that a head of the studio has stumped for Idris Elba to play James Bond once Daniel Craig goes out to pasture with Connery, Moore, Dalton and Brosnan. The news riled Limbaugh because Elba is black, and Ian Fleming's Bond "was white and Scottish. Period." But it would be simplistic to dismiss this view as the rant of a lone, right-wing loudmouth. On this issue, the only difference between Limbaugh and Hollywood is that he doesn't try to conceal his racial biases.

Anyone who watched Elba as Stringer Bell in "The Wire" would recognize he has a bearing fit for Bond. That show eschewed heroes and villains—everyone worth watching was at least a bit of both—but Bell, as one of the masterminds of the drug syndicate at the heart of the show, cut an imperious figure for a character who, to begin the series, was basically a middle manager. He has landed roles in larger films since (Prometheus, Thor and its sequel) but he passed the first test for a James Bond from the time he appeared in a Baltimore courtroom, as cool and magnetic as a brick of freshly printed hundred-dollar bills. He looked like someone you'd want to be.

Limbaugh was even more wrong than usual. If Bond were strictly white and Scottish, then every actor but one (the original, Connery) has violated the latter half of that rule. Even his insistence that Bond be white is such misguided strict-constructionist argument that it defies serious retort. There is not space enough on this page to cite every time a white actor has played a person of color, but here are a few notorious examples.

How curious, though, to find the likes of Rush advocating for business as usual in Hollywood. Truth is, the supposed bastion of liberal values is loath to entrust lead roles in big-budget productions to actors of color, even as audiences are increasingly multiethnic. In a recent Hollywood Reporter essay, Chris Rock rips the film industry as a product of a depressingly Rushlike mentality. "When it comes to casting, Hollywood pretty much decides to cast a black guy or they don't," he writes. "We're never on the 'short list.' We're never 'in the mix.' When there's a hot part in town and the guys are reading for it, that's just what happens."