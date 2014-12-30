I say this as a white male who reviews a movie a week: Taken in aggregate, the resulting product isn't just patronizing, it's junk not worth its price. In the New York Times, David Carr noted recently that box office grosses are down 4 percent from a year ago, and that Regal Entertainment, the country's biggest theater chain, saw profits dip 50 percent over the first nine months of 2014. Most big-budget spectaculars sag with ponderous sameness. When the Spider-Man franchise rebooted in 2012 with The Amazing Spider-Man, it sorely needed a raison d'être. After declining box office returns in the second and third installments, why not tweak it, perhaps as Marvel Comics did to replace Peter Parker when he died: with Miles Morales, a biracial teenager of black and Hispanic descent? Nah. We got Andrew Garfield. Charming, good-looking white guy with wavy hair. Won't rankle rednecks when smooching Emma Stone. But too safe a choice for a project that already felt reheated. His two movies so far have made the least money of the Spidey flicks.

Would a part-Hispanic hero have piqued audiences more? Who knows. But we can say that in 2013, according to the Motion Picture Association of America, Hispanics accounted for 25 percent of all the movie tickets sold in the U.S.-Canadian market, despite making up only 17 percent of the population. Black moviegoers slightly outpace their share of the population (13 percent of sales). The only group slacking, in fact, is white audiences: 63 percent of the population, 54 percent of the ticket sales. White-heavy casts have less to do with matching audience demographics, it would appear, and more about entrenched studio tendencies.

At least the torrent of comic-book movies in the pipes seems bound finally to release one with a black star: relative unknown Ray Fisher in a Cyborg movie—albeit, not until 2020. We'll also see Smith in Suicide Squad and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Shazam. These guys are anything but scrubs. Johnson, for one, has turned up in the most recent Fast & Furious sequels, as part of an ensemble cast that looks like a box of crayons: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, half-Brazilian Jordana Brewster, and token white guy Paul Walker (R.I.P.). The six installments in that series have grossed $2.4 billion worldwide, placing the franchise among the richest ever. What more evidence does Hollywood need that diverse casts aren't box-office poison?