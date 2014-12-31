The Best Fiction of 2014

Miriam Toews, All My Puny Sorrows

This book was an utter revelation. I found myself wondering, on nearly every page, how I could have remained ignorant of this brilliant writer for so many years. (Somewhere, my Canadian literary friends are shaking their heads in disdain.) I want to call her a Canadian Lorrie Moore, but the truth is that Toews is truly distinct, hilarious even when she’s dealing with the most heartbreaking and bleak of subjects—as she is here: The plot of this novel circles around one woman’s multiple attempts to kill herself, and her sister’s internal debate as to whether she should help her. Maybe bleak plot summaries like this one are what inadvertently kept me away from Toews in the past—why would anyone want to read that depressing story? But trust me, you must.

Smith Henderson, Fourth of July Creek

This book was my other major discovery of the year and my favorite debut. Henderson accomplishes that rare thing: combining experimental language and propulsive plot, so that you both marvel at the daring of his writing and eagerly flip the pages. It’s also a rare literary portrait of a class and segment of America that receives too little attention: abandoned children, over-extended social workers, and a whole host of other unappealing hardscrabble characters eking out an existence in the Montana semi-wilderness. (Along those same lines, I also liked Ron Rash’s portrait of Appalachia, Something Rich and Strange; Nicole Cullen’s short story “Long Tom Lookout” from Idaho Review; and Lauren Groff’s central Florida paen “At the Round Earth’s Imagined Corners." You can read those last two stories here.)