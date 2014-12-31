The Best Fiction of 2014

Sometimes I feel that we’ve become so accustomed to the elegance of McEwan’s writing that we fail to appropriately commend it. Oh yeah, another perfectly composed book by Ian McEwan. Maybe because of this, I don’t think this book quite got the attention it deserved. Here, McEwan continues his almost obsessive inquiry in to the mindset of a particular profession (in Saturday it was medicine, in this book, it is the law), pulling out the most torturous questions that those professions pose. This book focuses on the (inspired-by-real-life) case of a teenage Jehovah’s Witness who refuses life-saving medical care and the judge who must decide whether or not to force him to accept it. Balanced against all that cold, hard professionalism is the power of poetry. If there is one running theme of McEwan’s recent fiction it is how literature—poetry in particular—can provide enlightenment when professionalism and proficiency can’t.

Lydia Davis, Can’t and Won’t

This is collection includes some previously published writing, but it’s worth reading as a whole to get a sense of Davis’s incredible concision. When I wrote about it this book earlier this year, I called it “a novel of manners, albeit one that has passed through a very precise prism.” It would be unfair to imply any kind of plot uniting the almost aphoristic single-line or single-paragraph “stories” in this book, but I stand by the sentiment that Davis is one of our most effective and astute observers of human behavior.