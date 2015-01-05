John Boehner Helped Lead the GOP to a Midterm Landslide. So Conservatives Are Trying to Overthrow Him, Naturally.

Today, a sneak attack is neither plausible, nor theoretically sound. Under Boehner’s leadership, Republicans expanded their majority in the midterm. He has a much bigger cushion this year than he did in 2013. Pulling off a surprise upset wouldn’t be in the cards, even if House conservatives were the adroit operators everyone knows they aren’t.

But that doesn’t speak in any way to the right’s grievances with Boehner, which have grown more severe since November. Boehner pushed a huge spending bill through the House in December and declined to use it as a forum for a fight with President Obama over immigration and the Affordable Care Act. The Republican majority is bigger but so, too, perhaps, is the number of conservatives interested in another potential speaker. The question is whether enough of them are quietly willing to depose Boehner, and whether they can all be enlisted.

Rather than call it a day, the anti-Boehner faction has adopted fresh tactics. The plan they’ve settled upon is clever, intentionally or otherwise, in that they’ve taken the responsibility for identifying and organizing defectors out of their own hands and placed it in the hands of outside activists, who are often better at imposing the right's will on Republican members of Congress than just about any person or group of people within the party.