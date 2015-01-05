Democrats Are Doing Republicans a Favor by Pretending Keystone Is About Jobs

Conservatives have based their support for the pipeline on two main economic arguments: It will create jobs and lower gas prices. Neither argument ever stood up to scrutiny. The most generous jobs estimate for Keystone was 42,000 temporary and mostly indirect jobs. If you count direct construction jobs, the number is closer to 4,000, according to a State Department analysis. On a permanent basis, Keystone will mean a few dozen jobs, according to the same analysis. The argument that the pipeline will lower gas prices was never true either, and that point is moot anyway: Gas prices have plummeted to about $2.20 per gallon.

The Democratic amendments won't deliver many more jobs, either, yet they're presented as a jobs plan. One proposal extends a ban on oil exports to keep the oil that's pumped through the U.S. in the country. Another would require only American-made steel and iron for the pipeline's construction. A third amendment would expand eligibility for the low-income home energy assistance. Schumer and Stabenow would "prohibit a State from permitting a foreign corporation" to circumvent Americans' property rights through eminent domain. Finally, they suggest an amendment that subsidizes home solar panels to ensure “for every job created by the pipeline, an equal or greater amount of jobs is created through clean energy investments." To offset the cost, Democrats suggest raising oil taxes.

"Why create very few jobs with the dirtiest of energy from tar sands when you can create tens of thousands more clean jobs using wind and solar?" Schumer said on CBS on Sunday.