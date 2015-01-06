The Best Way to Combat Anti-Vaxxers Is to Understand Them

Like most people I know, I am pro-vaccine. For me, vaccination is a matter of civic duty; something you do not just to reduce risk of disease for the people you love most, but to reduce the risk to everyone around you. But like the vaccine skeptics Reich interviewed, I too am arrogant about my ability to evaluate information. I too view authority figures as no less fallible than I am, and balk at anything that reads as unnecessary bureaucracy. I approach most “rules” as the beginning of a discussion, rather than the end of it. I put the word “rules” in quotation marks. I may not like the conclusions anti-vaxxers come to, but I do feel an uncomfortable resonance with some of the reasoning by which they reach them.

At its heart, the anti-vaccination movement isn’t a product of ignorance, selfishness, or even fear (as essayist Eula Biss argues in her celebrated recent book, On Immunity: An Innoculation)—although each of these play their part. It is the logical fallout of a society in which knowledge is relative, institutions are fallible, and the individual reigns supreme. In such an environment, the real surprise isn’t that there are people who doubt vaccines. It is that most of us don’t doubt them, even when every social force around us is urging us to do otherwise.

All of which begs the question of how we might better respond to anti-vaxxers. One solution might be to rebuild the trust between individuals and medical institutions. It is well established that parents who choose not to vaccinate their children are a privileged group, but the deep suspicion that lies at the heart of vaccine refusal reflects their distance from power, not just their proximity to it. It stems from the same impulse that leads people to believe that the U.S. government creates fake ISIS videos as propaganda tools, or that media barons dictate stories to their journalists over the phone. If parents want to “do their research” before deciding whether or not to vaccinate their children (or engage in any other medical intervention), doctors can help them to do just that: by engaging them in conversations about how scientific research works, taking their concerns seriously, and directing them towards the multitude of peer-reviewed research in favor of vaccines.