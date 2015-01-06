The Best Way to Combat Anti-Vaxxers Is to Understand Them

At its heart, the anti-vaccination movement isn’t a product of ignorance, selfishness, or even fear (as essayist Eula Biss argues in her celebrated recent book, On Immunity: An Innoculation)—although each of these play their part. It is the logical fallout of a society in which knowledge is relative, institutions are fallible, and the individual reigns supreme. In such an environment, the real surprise isn’t that there are people who doubt vaccines. It is that most of us don’t doubt them, even when every social force around us is urging us to do otherwise.

All of which begs the question of how we might better respond to anti-vaxxers. One solution might be to rebuild the trust between individuals and medical institutions. It is well established that parents who choose not to vaccinate their children are a privileged group, but the deep suspicion that lies at the heart of vaccine refusal reflects their distance from power, not just their proximity to it. It stems from the same impulse that leads people to believe that the U.S. government creates fake ISIS videos as propaganda tools, or that media barons dictate stories to their journalists over the phone. If parents want to “do their research” before deciding whether or not to vaccinate their children (or engage in any other medical intervention), doctors can help them to do just that: by engaging them in conversations about how scientific research works, taking their concerns seriously, and directing them towards the multitude of peer-reviewed research in favor of vaccines.

Some doctors have also floated the option of more personalized vaccine schedules, tailored to each child’s immune system by measuring the number of antibodies for a disease already in the blood before administering booster shots. But such personalization would be expensive, Reich points out, and unlikely to be made available to children across the socioeconomic spectrum. Besides, she told me over email, we need to ask ourselves why “individualization is seen as superior, even when it is less empirically based. … So what about personalization feels better, even if it may not actually yield better outcomes?” Then there’s the question of exactly how “individual” each child’s body really is when it comes to the question of how they can best be protected from infectious disease.

Which brings us to a third intervention we could make—to our collective psyche. Not all of the beliefs that fuel vaccine skepticism are undesirable by definition. I want to live in a society in which people have the tools and education to question the information they are given, and which public policy is flexible enough to accommodate the needs of the individual. But I also recognize that when it comes to matters of science or specific public policy, most of us are not experts in the most of the subjects we encounter. And no matter how many websites (or journal articles) we read, we are unlikely to understand vaccines as well as the people who create and administer them. We should question power, absolutely, but we also need to trust it when the evidence supports it.