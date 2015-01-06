ESPN Is Finally Killing Cable. But Don't Celebrate Yet

On New Year’s Day, ESPN’s broadcast of the inaugural college football playoffs drew the highest rating in the history of cable television, with 28.3 million viewers. Just four days later, the same network likely signaled cable television’s demise, by signing on to Dish Network’s new streaming Sling TV service. Customers will be able to access ESPN and 11 other channels (CNN and the Food Network, e.g.) over the Internet at a flat rate of $20 a month, without having to order cable or even sign a contract.

Industry watchers have long awaited the “great unbundling” of television into an a la carte service delivered without a cable provider. ESPN’s move gives real momentum to cable cord-cutting, because the network dominates live sports, one of the only televised products that everyone prefers to watch in real time. The ripples from Sling TV’s announcement will move from cable throughout television production, advertising, broadband and even organized labor. Worldwide, entertainment represents the last bastion of American-dominated manufacturing. This move could disrupt the status quo as profoundly as the Model T.

Sports has been the great lifeline keeping traditional cable bundles in place. For all the hype, only a tiny number of television viewers—0.1 percent during the past year—actually has canceled pay TV and relied on subscription services. Among ESPN viewers, just 1.4 percent said they would cut the cord in the future, according to a study from last June.

Sling TV could upend that delicate equilibrium. In addition to ESPN and its sister station ESPN2, the Sling TV package includes TNT and TBS, home to pro basketball and the NCAA college basketball March Madness tournament. Combine that with an antenna, for network telecasts—HD antennae sell for less than $40—and you have just about every major sporting event covered at one-quarter the price of the average cable package. Combine that with HBO or Showtime’s upcoming standalone services, and a streaming film site like Netflix, and many people will see no reason to pay a cable provider for 100 channels when they watch only 10.