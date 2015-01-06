ESPN Is Finally Killing Cable. But Don't Celebrate Yet

Sports has been the great lifeline keeping traditional cable bundles in place. For all the hype, only a tiny number of television viewers—0.1 percent during the past year—actually has canceled pay TV and relied on subscription services. Among ESPN viewers, just 1.4 percent said they would cut the cord in the future, according to a study from last June.

Sling TV could upend that delicate equilibrium. In addition to ESPN and its sister station ESPN2, the Sling TV package includes TNT and TBS, home to pro basketball and the NCAA college basketball March Madness tournament. Combine that with an antenna, for network telecasts—HD antennae sell for less than $40—and you have just about every major sporting event covered at one-quarter the price of the average cable package. Combine that with HBO or Showtime’s upcoming standalone services, and a streaming film site like Netflix, and many people will see no reason to pay a cable provider for 100 channels when they watch only 10.

Sling TV may not kill cable all by itself. (You can stream it on only one device at a time, and it’ll be weirdly difficult to port it onto an actual TV monitor.) But it loudly signals the end of an old model. Cable providers such as Comcast, Verizon and Time Warner make a nice markup on every customer, but their success owes mainly to their local monopolies. Giving consumers the option to customize their range of programming destroys the thing keeping cable afloat. Dish Network, which owns Sling TV, is itself a satellite provider, one of cable’s only competitors. It has just 13 percent of the market locked up, and looks prepared to sacrifice some of its core business to break the cable monopoly.