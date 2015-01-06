Re-Designating North Korea as a State Sponsor of Terrorism Would Only Make Matters Worse

Despite the calls to blacklist North Korea, the country may not even qualify as a sponsor of terror. As Earnest noted Monday, countries must meet the technical definition of supporting acts of international terrorism before being added to the list. It's a stretch to call the hack on Sony, which may or may not have originated in North Korea, an act of terrorism. During a December interview with Candy Crowley, Obama merely called the hack an act of “cyber vandalism.” Plus, as Micah Zenko has argued at Foreign Policy, the list itself is somewhat meaningless: Cuba and Sudan seem to have no reason to be on it.

The foreign policy advantages to blacklisting North Korea may be slim, but the political advantages are not. “More than any other country I can think of, North Korea is a largely symbolic problem,” Columbia professor Charles Armstrong says. The North Korea issue has no domestic constituency in the United States to advocate for substantive diplomacy, and the economic and existential stakes are low. Instead of being an issue that the United States treats as a serious, though low-level concern, North Korea is an easy cause for political grandstanding. “Who can be opposed to being tough on North Korea?” Armstrong says. “There’s no political gain to making relations any better.”

As recently as November, Kim Jong-un had shown interest in engaging with the United States. He released three American hostages and made friendly overtures to South Korea and Japan. Six-party talks have been tabled throughout the Obama administration and bilateral talks have stalled since 2012, but 2015 was looking like a promising year to reopen dialogue. Now, in the aftermath of the Sony fiasco, the possibility of reopening talks looks grim.