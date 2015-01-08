The EPA's Emissions Rule Delay Isn't an Environmental Setback

On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a short delay to finalizing two landmark climate change regulations. One of the regulations, which limits carbon pollution from future power plants, was expected in its final form this week. A similar plan for controlling carbon emissions from existing and modified power plants also faced a June deadline. Now both final versions have been kicked to mid-summer.



The delay does more than give the EPA an extra few months to issue controversial regulations on the power sector. The delay also gives the EPA time to prepare for legal challenges, putting it in a stronger position to fend off attacks in coming months.

The EPA's acting administrator for air quality, Janet McCabe, denied this was a part of the reason for the delay, telling reporters it was the “best policy outcome” for a series of related regulations that collected more than 2 million comments in an extended comment period. “These are individual rule packages and however those legal ramifications will fall out, we’re focused on the fact that these rules are a suite of rules affecting the industry. Given the issues that overlap we really need to be thinking about them in the same time frame.”

Jeff Holmstead, an energy industry analysts and former head of the EPA Office of Air and Radiation under President George W. Bush, said the decision means could pressure the rules' critics—coal plants and red states—into folding lawsuits into a single case. "It is part of a litigation strategy," Holmstead said, according to U.S. News & World Report. "If they can force these all into one case, it severely restricts challengers' ability to raise issues. If you have these rules that are all part of one case, and the court gives you a certain number of words for your brief, and you have a certain number of minutes for your oral argument—part of this is to disadvantage the challengers as much as possible in the litigation."