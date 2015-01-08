Reddit's First Foray Into Podcasting is Basically Just a Poor Attempt At Copying Serial's Success

So what makes up the rest of the show? Unlike “Serial”’s first season, which has been called “a master class in investigative journalism,” “Upvoted” is basically just a guy telling his life story. Occasionally, Ohanian or another man who has worked with Orpilla weighs in to discusss Orpilla’s odyssey. (It’s notable that only men were featured in this podcast from a website that is notoriously “anti-women.”) Orpilla talks about a band he was in, how he was betrayed by a friend who set up the fake drug deal that lead to Orpilla’s arrest. He also describes how he was nearly sentenced to ten years by a conservative judge; at the last minue, when the conservative judge was injured, a more lenient judge took over the sentencing. He also details how he learned about technology while in prison from a man he connected with on Reddit, and then taught fellow prisoners about what to expect after jail. But because Orpilla’s story is interspersed with advertisements delivered by Ohanian and Orpilla themselves, the entire show sounds like a giant endorsement. This undermines both the power of Orpilla’s redemption narrative and the listener’s trust in Orpilla and Ohanian as storytellers.

This is unfortunate because Orpilla’s story—which ends (but “is far from over”) with him concentrating on his art professionally, working for RedditGifts, and reuniting with his son—is powerful. It certainly has a more satisfying resolution than "Serial" had. But it’s not the right story for Reddit to turn into a podcast—that is if Reddit wants to make a podcast. But they shouldn't call loosely connected advertisements a podcast.

Meanwhile, Orpilla’s story should be told—as, in fact, it was, by The Kernel, Daily Dot’s Sunday magazine, in November—by an institution that doesn’t stand to gain by making him a hero. That was the strength of “Serial”—the never-ending, explicit examination of Koenig’s proclivities and affections; she never stopped interrogating herself as much as her subject.