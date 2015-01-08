Reddit's First Foray Into Podcasting is Basically Just a Poor Attempt At Copying Serial's Success

It was probably inevitable. Reddit, which became the not-so-secret clubhouse for the most obsessed of the “Serial” obsessives has just launched its own version of the "This American Life" spinoff.

“Upvoted” is the first production from Reddit’s new “podcast network,” which launches today. Today’s release is described as the first episode (they call it "Episode 0") of a show that aims to “dig a little deeper” into the stories told daily on Reddit. The episode is devoted to a Reddit employee’s redemption narrative: how Dante Orpilla kept his hope alive in prison by reading the site, which then employed him in his “dream job” after his release.

But the first episode of "Upvoted" is unsuccessful on almost every level; from its cheap opening gimmicks, to its promotional overtones, and even its content. For anyone still stinging from the disappointment of “Serial”’s season one finale, this is a healthy reminder: it could always get worse.

Is it fair to compare “Upvoted,” Reddit’s first foray into podcasting, with “Serial”? Probably not, but “Upvoted” invites the comparison from the get-go. “Serial”’s first season is about a convict—Adnan Syed—who may or may not be guilty of murder. "Upvoted" is about a man—Orpilla—who served a prison sentence for what seems to have been a drug-related felony (though this is never stated) that many would argue is not just. “Serial” introduced Syed and explained his story thought the chatty, digressive questioning of the show’s host, Sarah Koenig. “Upvoted” host and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian assumes similar responsibilities, even delivering a goofy introduction to an ad from the show’s sponsor that sounds awkwardly like Koenig’s request for donations. From “Upvoted”’s almost-familiar theme song, to its empty investigative promises to “dig a little deeper,” Reddit’s first podcast could easily be mistaken for one of the many spoofs of Serial.