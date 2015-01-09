Today's Keystone Pipeline Court Decision Won't Change Obama's Mind

One of two major obstacles to approving the Keystone XL pipeline was removed on Friday. A divided Nebraska Supreme Court upheld a 2012 state law granting the governor authority to approve the pipeline's route and to use eminent domain if necessary, which the landowning plaintiffs argue is unconstitutional.

But the other obstacle, President Barack Obama's veto pen, remains. On Tuesday, referring to a Republican bill that would fast-track the pipeline's approval, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said, "If this bill passes this Congress, the president wouldn’t sign it."

The White House had cited the uncertainty surrounding the Nebraska decision as a reason Congress shouldn't act prematurely in approving the pipeline. Seizing on Friday's news, Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Lisa Murkowski said, “Today’s court decision wipes out President Obama’s last excuse.”

That's not true.