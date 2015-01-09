France Should Invite the Far-Right National Front to the 'Charlie Hebdo' Unity Rally

I never thought I’d say this, but the National Front is right.

The point of the rally is to express national unity, and the National Front, however distasteful its views, is part of that nation. The party represents a significant portion of French society, having won a historic 25 percent of the vote in the last European elections. Those voices should be included in a rally intended to unite the country, regardless of political affiliation. Exclusion will only create more enmity, and allow the party to further portray itself as an underdog marginalized by the political establishment—thereby exacerbating right-wing extremism.

Charlie Hebdo was a beacon for freedom of speech. Just as we don’t have to defend acts of blasphemy to defend the right to blaspheme, the French political establishment does not have to agree with the National Front’s views in order to include it in the conversation. That’s how a democracy works.