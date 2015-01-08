Liberals Don't Have to Defend Acts of Blasphemy to Defend the Right to Blaspheme

On Wednesday evening, nearly 24 hours after a group of Muslim religious fanatics gunned down 12 people at the Paris office of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, I paid my first visit to Stormfront.org, a hate website that dubs itself “the voice of the new, embattled White minority.”

Satire and racist agitprop aren’t coterminous, obviously, but they aren’t mutually exclusive either, and I wanted to see how the truly vicious lampoon the people they hate. One Stormfronter asked of his fellow white nationalists, “Has anyone here have any whacky Anne Frank memes. If so please share them.” His solicitation went unanswered, but after some poking around, I found an Anne Frank meme captioned “Hide and Seek World Champion, 1942-1944,” at which point I figured I’d seen enough. The question of what constitutes religious blasphemy is subjective, but that met my definition.

Then I toggled back to this New York magazine article, in which Jonathan Chait posits that the “right to blaspheme religion is one of the most elemental exercises of political liberalism. One cannot defend the right without defending the practice.”

Suffice it to say, I’m not going to shut down Stormfront or track down the creator of that Anne Frank poster and murder him. But I don’t think the poster is defensible.