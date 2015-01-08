Liberals Don't Have to Defend Acts of Blasphemy to Defend the Right to Blaspheme

Then I toggled back to this New York magazine article, in which Jonathan Chait posits that the “right to blaspheme religion is one of the most elemental exercises of political liberalism. One cannot defend the right without defending the practice.”

Suffice it to say, I’m not going to shut down Stormfront or track down the creator of that Anne Frank poster and murder him. But I don’t think the poster is defensible.

The massacre in Paris has awakened a liberal tendency to valorize all objects of illiberal enmity. If an Islamist kills a westerner for a particular blasphemy, then the blasphemy itself must be embraced. We saw something similar just last month when countless Americans, rightly aggrieved by the extortion of a U.S.-based movie company, became determined to find reason to praise a satirical film they would've otherwise panned. This is clearly not always the correct reaction to terrorism or extortion. Here, liberals can learn a lesson from Second Amendment absolutists who nevertheless condemn open-carry demonstrations in fast food restaurants.