Flying in Indonesia Isn't Nearly as Frightening as Riding Its Ferries

On New Years Day—four days after an AirAsia plane disappeared while flying from Surabaya to Singapore—I boarded a ferry to Jepara, a port city on the Java Sea, a few hundred kilometers from where Flight 8501 is believed to have crashed. The weather this time of year is unpredictable, with frequent, heavy rain, and—as the international team working to recover the jet is discovering—the waves make seafaring difficult. And uncomfortable. There were far more people on the boat than seats, so most of us hunched on the floor, our knees and elbows tucked in. The cabinet next to me contained the cabin’s safety equipment, and it was clear there weren't nearly enough life jackets for all of us—standard procedure for long-distance ferry rides in Indonesia.

On the television screen at the front of the cabin, a news anchor talked about the failures to follow safety protocol that may have caused Flight 8501 to crash. Indonesia might have the world’s worst aviation safety record, so it surprised few here when Indonesia’s transportation minister, Ignatius Jonan, announced that AirAsia did not have a permit to fly the day that it did and that AirAsia pilots had neglected official weather reports. As our ship rocked on the waves, and nearby passengers began vomiting, it was easy to imagine the same news anchor reporting tomorrow on the tragedy of our capsized ferry, and the failures that caused it.

Put simply, Indonesia doesn’t really have an aviation safety problem. It has a transit safety problem. With more than 30,000 Indonesians dying annually in traffic accidents, and ferry disasters killing hundreds more, Flight 8501’s plummet from the sky, which killed 162 people, is only the most visible example of a dangerous national transit system.

The country's transit problems begin with geography. According to Elizabeth Pisani, a public-health consultant who has traveled some 40,000 kilometers in Indonesia for her recent travel memoir, Indonesia Etc. “It is really important to recognize the challenge of Indonesia’s geography. It has 6-7,000 inhabited islands, so you can’t have any expansive road network, as you could, say, in the United States,” she said. “The transit system is subject to great challenges and constraints. Having said that, even within those constraints [the Indonesian government] does a shit job.”