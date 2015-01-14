Senate Republicans Are Already Frustrated With John Boehner's Crazy Caucus

This week, John Cornyn, the number two Senate Republican, told CNN "we're not going to take any chances with the homeland." Cornyn is showing his cards here, but he's also putting the House's strategy up for ridicule. Because House Republicans must proceed as promised, Cornyn et al must now pledge not to incur the mostly-imagined risk that his House counterparts are supposedly inviting. When Republicans let appropriations lapse in 2013, and DHS was just one of the many agencies ensnared in the shutdown, domestic security wasn't the core political concern. By centering the fight around DHS alone, though, conservatives have left themselves no choice but to swallow Democratic demagoguery—their strategy is premised on the notion that Obama will relent when the threat to national security becomes too great. There are no national park closures to obscure the fact that the fight is over something called the Department of Homeland Security, and you gain no leverage by threatening to withhold funds from DHS, if you admit that withholding funds from DHS doesn't really accomplish much.

Senate Republicans have other political concerns as well.

Dean Heller, a Republican senator from Nevada, worries that forcing a fight with Obama over immigration policy, in the context of an appropriation, invites the risk that certain members lapse into referring to affected immigrants "in a way that is offensive.” Mark Kirk of Illinois—a vulnerable incumbent—believes any "government shutdown scenario" would be "a self-inflicted political wound for Republicans."