In 1970, in the Vietnamese city of Cao Lanh, not far from the festering border with Cambodia, Corporal Arthur Goldhammer learned his first crucial lesson about the relationship between translation and reality. Trained in Vietnamese by the army, Goldhammer was tasked with translating reports from spies and interviewing Viet Cong defectors. As he collated these reports and stuck pins on a map to trace out supposed enemy troop movement both in Vietnam and Cambodia, Goldhammer concluded that much of what he was being told was “invented out of whole cloth” by cynical locals with no special loyalty to or love for the American mission. Goldhammer’s superiors were little interested in whether the reports were true or not. They were happy to take credit for engagements with fictitious foes. The folly of translating dubious reports was a microcosm for the larger absurdity of the war.

Translators have to grapple not just with language but also the reality that stands behind words: that’s the lesson Goldhammer learned in Vietnam, one that he’s been able to apply under happier circumstances as a crucial cultural broker between France and the United States. “I’ve always thought of myself as a translator whose speciality is not only in language,” Goldhammer explained in a Skype conversation, his voice still parched and scraggy from a bout with cancer he survived in 2012.

Goldhammer is the major importer of French writing into the United States. Over the course of three decades, he has translated more than 100 books, some from classic authors like Alexis de Tocqueville, Emile Zola, and Albert Camus but many more from specialized scholarly like the historian Georges Duby, the literary theorist Julia Kristeva, or the classicist Giulia Sissa. Last year, Goldhammer has been in the news for his widely praised translation of Thomas Piketty’s surprise best-seller Capital in the 21st Century, which has sold more than 650,000 copies.

More recently, he's been an invaluable guide to French politics and culture in the messy aftermath of the terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo in Paris. In both his blog French Politics and his published articles, he's become an essential bridge between North America and France. Writing for Al Jazeera, for instance, he included Charlie Hebdo in "an old Parisian tradition of cheeky humor that respects nothing and no one. The French even have a word for it: 'gouaille.' Think of obscene images of Marie-Antoinette and other royals, of priests in flagrante delicto with nuns, of devils farting in the pope's face and Daumier’s caricatures of King Louis-Philippe, whom he portrayed in the shape of a pear."