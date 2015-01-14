Given his polymathic range, has Goldhammer made the best use of his formidable brain-power by being a translator? He quotes the publisher Alfred A. Knopf, who once said that “translation has always been dog’s work—never well paid and seldom if ever bringing the translator any glory." Financially, translation has only made sense as a career because of Goldhammer’s marriage, in 1983, to Dr. Stephanie Engel, a psychiatrist.

“I became a translator because I wanted to have more control over my own time than the life of a professional mathematician or professional scholar would have permitted,” he says. “Sometimes people say ‘you’re a polymath’ but I say that’s the positive way of looking at it. The negative, I’m a dilettante and have never settled down to one thing. There are plusses and minuses. I would like better a world in which there are more people like me who are free to range across a number of areas. Perhaps we’d have more productive public discussions if there were people who had fairly advanced knowledge of more than one thing and we weren’t helpless in the face of specialists who say ‘this is the truth and you have to accept it because I know more than you do.’ The world as it is is not very tolerant of such people.”

Perhaps describing Goldhammer as a translator, while accurate enough, is simply insufficient. In many ways, Goldhammer’s cultural services go well beyond translating. The case of Piketty is instructive. As George Ross, a professor at Brandeis University, notes, Goldhammer has been “in part responsible as impresario” for the Piketty phenomenon. I first became cognizant of Piketty a few months before the English translation was released, thanks to Goldhammer’s enthusiasm. Based on Goldhammer’s arguments for the importance of Capital in the 21st Century, I floated the idea of doing a “Piketty for the Complete Dummy” popularization. As it turned out, Piketty didn’t need such a sale’s pitch since he was capable of winning readers on his own. “I may have had some part in Piketty’s success because I talked the book up and brought it to the attention of a number of journalists,” Goldhammer admits. Behind the scenes, Goldhammer has been a daunting advocate on behalf of Piketty, challenging what he sees as misinterpretations of Capital.