Do Veterans With PTSD Really Belong on Death Row?

Brannan’s execution was the country’s first in 2015. It happened despite how far our country has come in terms of recognizing PTSD as a debilitating disorder; despite Brannan’s known bouts of mental illness that, as the Post reported, landed him in the hospital “repeatedly” before he killed Dinkheller; and despite the fault that lies, at least somewhat, with a system that enables a person, even after being diagnosed with serious mental illness, to still possess a firearm. But Brannan isn’t the first veteran diagnosed with PTSD to be executed, and it seems unlikely he’ll be the last. In 1999 and 2002, two Vietnam War veterans diagnosed with PTSD were executed in California and Missouri, respectively. Another sits on death row in North Carolina.

In 2010, the Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law published an article called “Combat Veterans and the Death Penalty: A Forensic Neuropsychiatric Perspective.” It warned, “With our nation's present conflicts, a new generation of veterans are returning home, many of whom have substantial psychopathology and are encountering significant barriers in accessing care.” The paper calls for a “legislatively or judicially enacted, narrow, categorical exclusion [from the death penalty] for combat veterans who were affected by PTSD or TBI [traumatic brain injury] at the time of their capital offenses.” Unfortunately, determining if a veteran has PTSD and if his condition influenced his behavior in a particular moment is not as straightforward as this recommendation.

The article acknowledges this. It describes the physical differences found in the brains of veterans with PTSD, as opposed to healthy civilians and veterans without PTSD, concluding that “PTSD and TBI appear to cause neurobiological dysfunction that threatens the capacity to inhibit violent behavior.” But, the article continues, “there is no medical or scientific literature of a study that has effectively tested this hypothesis.” (As I’ve written, we also don’t have evidence that repeated concussions affect violent behavior.) In the end, all we have are stories of veterans harming or killing loved ones, themselves, acquaintances, or even strangers, and the alarming statistical probabilities of these stories.