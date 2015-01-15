Do Veterans With PTSD Really Belong on Death Row?

On Tuesday night, Georgia executed Vietnam War veteran Andrew Brannan for murdering Sheriff Deputy Kyle Dinkheller in January 1998. The dashboard camera in Dinkheller’s patrol vehicle captured their confrontation: Dinkheller pulled Brannan over for speeding, and Brannan’s reaction escalated rapidly from taunting Dinkheller to screaming at him, culminating in a firefight that left Dinkheller dead. The video, which has been uploaded to YouTube more than once, has been seen more than 1 million times. In addition to capturing the horror of Dinkheller’s final moments, the video shows how unhinged Brannan appeared. At one point, Brannan tells Dinkehller “shoot my ass,” then dances with his arms in the air, singing, “Here I am, here I am, here I am.” A moment later, Brannan advances on Dinkheller, screaming, “I am a goddamn Vietnam combat veteran,” before returning to his car to get his rifle. The Washington Post reported that the video has been shown to police in training “as an example of how quickly roadside stops can spin out of control.”

Brannan was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in 1984 and, later, bipolar disorder. His defense team invoked his diagnoses in an attempt to avoid the death penalty. In 1986, the Supreme Court outlawed the execution of the mentally ill. In order to be executed, a person has to understand both what capital punishment means and why he is receiving it. A condition like chronic schizophrenia, where a person might experience frequent dissociation, could disqualify him. With a diagnosis like PTSD, where symptoms can include flashbacks, self-destructive behavior, and aggression, the ruling's application is less clear. A person could hypothetically commit a crime during a flashback or experience a violent rage because of his condition, and temporarily lose touch with reality. But it's extremely difficult to establish that a person's PTSD is relevant to his crime, and that it should be relevant to his sentencing.

Brannan’s execution was the country’s first in 2015. It happened despite how far our country has come in terms of recognizing PTSD as a debilitating disorder; despite Brannan’s known bouts of mental illness that, as the Post reported, landed him in the hospital “repeatedly” before he killed Dinkheller; and despite the fault that lies, at least somewhat, with a system that enables a person, even after being diagnosed with serious mental illness, to still possess a firearm. But Brannan isn’t the first veteran diagnosed with PTSD to be executed, and it seems unlikely he’ll be the last. In 1999 and 2002, two Vietnam War veterans diagnosed with PTSD were executed in California and Missouri, respectively. Another sits on death row in North Carolina.

In 2010, the Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law published an article called “Combat Veterans and the Death Penalty: A Forensic Neuropsychiatric Perspective.” It warned, “With our nation's present conflicts, a new generation of veterans are returning home, many of whom have substantial psychopathology and are encountering significant barriers in accessing care.” The paper calls for a “legislatively or judicially enacted, narrow, categorical exclusion [from the death penalty] for combat veterans who were affected by PTSD or TBI [traumatic brain injury] at the time of their capital offenses.” Unfortunately, determining if a veteran has PTSD and if his condition influenced his behavior in a particular moment is not as straightforward as this recommendation.