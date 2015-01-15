'Selma' Didn't Deserve More Than a Best Picture Nomination

The Academy is a slightly mysterious, highly unrepresentative body, and some of its critics have thus attributed the snub to a campaign, led by historians and partisans, to disparage the film for advancing an inaccurate portrayal of President Lyndon Johnson’s relationship with MLK, and Johnson’s strategic views about the fight for voting rights.

Perhaps that explains it. But I have doubts. Two decades ago, the Academy nominated Oliver Stone’s JFK—a much more historically questionable, and criticized, film—for eight awards, including best picture, supporting actor, and director. Of course, JFK was a film made by and about white people. Selma is not. This distinction might’ve hinted at the Academy’s racial bias in years past. More recently, the Academy bestowed Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 film Django Unchained with five nominations, and Steve McQueen’s 2013 film 12 Years a Slave with nine.

The outrage directed at the Academy points to something real, but all we can say for sure is that it reflects an earnest difference over aesthetic preferences between Selma’s fans and its nominators. And on that point I side with the Academy: It’s absolutely possible for a film to exhibit uneven acting and production and still be the best movie of the year. Selma is such a film.