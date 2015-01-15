'Selma' Didn't Deserve More Than a Best Picture Nomination

The Internet is awash in anger (more than usual) over the fact that the motion picture Academy didn’t honor Ava DuVernay’s film Selma—a historical drama about Martin Luther King, Jr.’s successful campaign to secure the franchise for black voters in the South—with more Oscar nominations.

Selma snagged a Best Picture and Best Original Song nod, but was shut out of all other major categories, including lead and supporting actor and actress, director, and screenplay.

The Academy is a slightly mysterious, highly unrepresentative body, and some of its critics have thus attributed the snub to a campaign, led by historians and partisans, to disparage the film for advancing an inaccurate portrayal of President Lyndon Johnson’s relationship with MLK, and Johnson’s strategic views about the fight for voting rights.

Perhaps that explains it. But I have doubts. Two decades ago, the Academy nominated Oliver Stone’s JFK—a much more historically questionable, and criticized, film—for eight awards, including best picture, supporting actor, and director. Of course, JFK was a film made by and about white people. Selma is not. This distinction might’ve hinted at the Academy’s racial bias in years past. More recently, the Academy bestowed Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 film Django Unchained with five nominations, and Steve McQueen’s 2013 film 12 Years a Slave with nine.