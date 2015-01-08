The Controversy Over 'Selma' Shows Why You Shouldn't Fact-Check Movies

Moreover, the very documents used to fact-check films like Selma have their own biases. Two historians can look at the same set of facts and come out with radically different versions of world events—and both of those narratives can have value. In the case of Selma, those criticizing the movie have their own vested interests; the two main Selma critics worked for LBJ or his estate. It is obviously in their interests to defend his legacy.

We go to the movies to be entertained, not—generally—to be educated. Historical movies are works of fiction, just like superhero movies and rom-coms. In fact, certain historical figures are reinterpreted so frequently in movies and television that they adopt pop culture identities removed—but not contradictory—to their historical selves. Take Queen Victoria: The long-reigning queen shows up besieged by a werewolf in “Doctor Who,” as a dodo-bird-eating villain in the stop-motion comedy Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012); and, in more serious versions, as a young woman played by Emily Blunt in The Young Victoria (2009) and a grieving widow in Mrs. Brown (1997), a role that earned Judi Dench an Oscar nod. Only a few of these interpretations bear any resemblance to the one documented in history books.

Movies, like all works of fiction, require a suspension of disbelief, even if they are based on someone who really existed. They are made to entertain, to appeal to emotion, and to tell a compelling story—even if that story is not the whole truth. Ava DuVernay acknowledged this when she addressed the controversy surrounding Selma. “Bottom line is folks should interrogate history,” she tweeted. “Don’t take my word for it or LBJ rep’s word for it. Let it come alive for yourself.”