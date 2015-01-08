The Controversy Over 'Selma' Shows Why You Shouldn't Fact-Check Movies

The fact-checking of films has run amok. Selma had not even been released in most theaters before the hounds were out. Last month, a former LBJ aide and the director of the LBJ Library and Museum accused the movie of playing down the president’s role in the Voting Rights Act, setting off an Internet debate that may affect the movie’s Oscar chances.

But this was just the latest chapter. Just this past year, The Imitation Game was criticized for giving Alan Turing too much credit for breaking the Nazi code, while The Theory of Everything was harshly judged against the memoir upon which it was based. Time magazine analyzed out the true impulses of Unbroken’s Louis Zamperini, including such crucial facts as whether he wanted to impress girls with running. In a perhaps more understandable endeavor, Mark Schultz, the Olympic wrestler brought to life in Foxcatcher, took to social media to object to his own portrayal in the movie, while media outlets conducted a more composed assessment of fact versus fiction.

It’s perfectly natural to want to know more about the events that inspired a movie. In fact, that’s part of the point of these movies—to bring to life a little-known story or interesting slice of history. Knowing how a movie diverges from history can also deepen our understanding of it, shedding light on the artistic choices made by the director. Ava DuVernay, as she stated in Vulture, wanted to tell the story from the perspective of MLK and those who marched with him. Before DuVernay took over, the film had in fact focused more on LBJ.

But our desire to know “what really happened” should not cloud our judgment of a movie’s quality. Writing about movies as if they are merely compilations of facts sets up an unproductive, flawed standard of criticism. It suggests that “inaccurate” equals “bad.” Movie-making, like all storytelling, is subjective, even manipulative. Movies are the manifestation of one person’s vision of a narrative.