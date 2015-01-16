Pope Francis Should Put His Money Where His Mouth Is on Climate Change

The Pope has become one of those powerful voices trying to drown out misinformation from the science-denier caucus. He's expected to release an encyclical on ecology this summer, which may influence the next round of international climate change negotiations in Paris. And he's scheduled to speak at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Speeches are fine, and may help nudge some in the right direction. But the Pope has the chance to do more than simply make speeches. If the Vatican really wanted to make a statement, it would dump its fossil fuel investments.

The idea would be popular among many Catholics. “Catholics are experiencing a moment of rising consciousness about our moral imperatives to care for the environment, which is God’s creation,” Stephen Schneck, a director at the Catholic University of America, said by email. “Around the world are many examples of dioceses and other Catholic institutions working to move from or diminish reliance on fossil fuels. Here in the United States, Catholic universities are being asked to have their endowments divest from corporations associated with the production of fossil fuels—and many universities are now in the process of considering such divestment.” Last June, University of Dayton in Ohio became the first major Catholic institution to divest in the U.S.