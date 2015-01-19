What Today's Civil Rights Protesters Could Learn From Josephine Baker's Iconoclasm

We are in the age of Michael Brown, whose body lay in the street for four hours. And the age of Eric Garner, who merely asked to breathe. We are also in the age of Oprah, once snubbed by a European store when she went to look at a $40,000 handbag, now complaining that ongoing racial protests lack “leadership.” And in the age of Jay Z, who dismissed calls for a more activist state of mind with the flip notion that his “presence is charity.” Baker’s abridgement of the vast gap between these extremes is sorely missed. She wanted the right to eat at expensive restaurants without feeling the sting of racism, or to stay in Atlanta’s very best hotel, but she also recognized that she was very well insulated from the worst of racism, and that while she was complaining about a cold dinner served too slowly amidst the rich and the beautiful, or a segregated audience cheering her latest song-and-dance number, there were also people out there living and dying, in the everyday racial scrum, living and dying and not making it into the news.

We miss celebrity generally in today’s protests. When the big march was planned for August of 1963, considerable attention was paid to drawing famous and influential celebrities to walk alongside the masses or college students, housewives, and lawyers and doctors. Burt Lancaster and Sammy Davis, Jr., were there. So, too, were James Baldwin and Charlton Heston, Paul Newman and Jackie Robinson. Joan Baez sang “We Shall Overcome.” And so, again, was Josephine Baker, just one of many celebrities in the crowd that day, a part of the concert of superstars that took months to plan—far longer than the myriad demonstrations planned (sometimes with just a moment’s notice) across the country these days.

It is worth thinking, of course, about the usefulness of a massive, slow, carefully planned demonstration of a broad consensus, something that draws together the full, chaotic measure of the democratic crowd, including modern-day versions of Baker. Hollywood celebrities have been rather cautious about endorsing racial causes these days, though, as the lack of minority representation in the Oscar nominations shows, that political caution hasn’t translated into sustained industry success. The sartorial protests of basketball and football players—simple t-shirts and armbands—hardly count as radical here. However many stars appeared, though, a national march would only repeat what has traditionally been staged in moments of national crisis. It might be necessary, but it would also merely confirm the old ways.