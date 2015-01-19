What Today's Civil Rights Protesters Could Learn From Josephine Baker's Iconoclasm

On Monday, many of us will remember the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., by listening to his iconic speech from late August of 1963. And, pointing to slow curtailment of voting rights and to the growing list of young black men killed lately by police, we will invoke the enduring significance of the civil-rights tactics and strategies of the 1950s and 1960s, which continue to resonate in the age of #BlackLivesMatter.

The holiday is a celebration, in a way, of the orthodoxy of pressed suits and shirts and ties, of integrationist agendas and middle-class utopias, of religious intonation and political jeremiads. This is an orthodoxy we still desperately need, but we should also remember the power of iconoclasm to bring change.

In the early 1950s, the singer and entertainer Josephine Baker toured the United States. An African-American expatriate and a citizen of France since before WWII, Baker was caught up in the early mobilizations of the civil rights movement. Long before the Southern Christian Leadership Conference was formed, and years before the critical movement marches of the 1960s, Baker was insisting on desegregated venues at her performances, picketing restaurants that denied her fair treatment, and delivering speeches about the evils of Jim Crow.

In the summer of 1951, she was lunching with a friend at Biltmore in Los Angeles when a white patron, seated nearby, growled audibly: “I won’t stay in the same room with a nigger.” Outraged, Baker called the police, who arrested the man—a travelling lingerie salesman from Texas—following her civilian complaint. She followed the car to the police station, ensured that he was taken in, and then declared to the press that the man’s racial slurs were both “undemocratic” and “un-American.” After the man had paid a $100 fine and been bailed out by his wife, Baker announced that justice had been served.