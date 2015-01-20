Obama's State of the Union Is Filled With Sensible Bipartisan Tax Ideas. Obviously, Conservatives Will Hate It.

Create a second earner tax credit

One flaw with the tax code is that the first dollar of a second earner is taxed at the same rate as the last dollar of the first earner. That’s a lot simpler than it sounds. Let’s say you and your boyfriend each earn $20,000 per year. When you file separately, the first $9,075 is taxed at a 10 percent rate and the next $10,925 is taxed at a 15 percent rate. You each pay $2,546 in taxes, a rate of 12.7 percent. If you two get married and file jointly, the first earner’s taxes still face the same tax schedule. But the second earner’s tax schedule starts where the first is left off: his first $16,900 in income is taxed at the 15 percent rate and the next $3,100 is taxed at a 25 percent rate. Combined, the couple pays $5,856 in taxes, a rate of 14.6 percent. That penalizes marriage and disincentivizes the second earner from working.

To correct this flaw, Obama has proposed a credit of 5 percent of the second earner’s first $10,000 in income—a maximum of $500. It would be fully available to all couples earning less than $120,000 and partially available to couples earning between $120,000 and $210,000. Since it both promotes marriage and work, Republicans should support this. But as with EITC, the disagreement is on how to fund it.

Expand a tax credit for child care

Finally, Obama wants to nearly triple the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to $3,000 and allow parents of young children who earn up to $120,000 to collect it. This plan would make it easier for parents to work by making child care more affordable, giving it significant appeal to those on the right. Once again, Republicans and Democrats will disagree on how to fund it.

Obama’s plan has a few other features as well. It would consolidate a number of tax credit programs into the American Opportunity Tax Credit, which was created in 2009 by the stimulus. The goal is to eliminate confusion about the programs. Obama also wants to require employers with more than 10 workers to automatically enroll their employees on a tax-advantaged IRA program to encourage saving and provide money to small businesses to offset the administrative costs. IRAs would have a hard cap at $3.4 million, so the wealthy couldn’t use questionable tax strategies to amass huge amounts in their IRAs. (Mitt Romney’s IRA had over $100 million in 2012, despite the fact that annual contributions are capped at $5,500 a year.) Finally, the revenue generated from the plan would also offset the cost of Obama’s recently announced plan to offer some students two years of free community college.