Obama's State of the Union Is Filled With Sensible Bipartisan Tax Ideas. Obviously, Conservatives Will Hate It.

A bank tax will receive little support on Capitol Hill, certainly from Republicans but also from Democrats. Wall Street has immense power in both parties. But changing bank incentives to reduce risk—and thus lower the chance of a future bailout—should appeal to both liberals and conservatives.

Eliminate the “Stepped-Up Basis” loophole

Obama’s plan would also eliminate a big loophole for rich heirs. The key here is that capital gains tax—the tax people pay on investments—is only paid when the person sells the asset, not when it increases in value. For instance, if a person buys $5 million worth of stock and it appreciates to a value of $10 million in two years, the person pays nothing until they actually sell it. When they sell, they pay the capital gains tax rate of 23.8 percent (20 percent plus 3.8 Medicare tax imposed by Obamacare).

Many liberals already oppose the preferential treatment of capital gains (more on that in a bit). But there’s a major loophole for people who inherit investments: They only pay taxes on appreciation in the asset since they received it, not since it was purchased. For instance, if your father buys $5 million worth of stock and you inherit it at a value of $10 million, that $5 million in appreciation is never taxed. When you sell the stock, you only pay tax on how much it appreciated from $10 million. This is called “step-up” basis. While conservatives may want to lower the capital gains rate, it’s hard to think of any justification for this loophole.