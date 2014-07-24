On Thursday, House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan surprised liberals with the release of a new antipoverty plan that may include his best idea ever.

In contrast to Ryan’s last four budgets, which proposed huge cuts to federal antipoverty programs, Ryan’s new proposal is deficit-neutral. In fact, although Ryan still wrongly believes that misaligned incentives and not a lack of jobs are the biggest impediment to workers, part of his proposal even has broad appeal.

This rare area of bipartisan agreement surrounds the Earned Income Tax Credit. The credit is refundable and promotes work, which is why conservatives support it. It increases as low-income workers’ income rises and is slowly phased out at a certain point. In 2012, the credit lifted 6.5 million people out of poverty, including 3.3 million children, according to the CBPP. But the EITC has a huge hole in it: It barely provides any benefits for childless workers. In 2014, a low-income worker with two children is eligible for a maximum of $5,460 in EITC benefits. A childless, low-income worker is eligible for just $503.

There is agreement across the political spectrum that the meager benefits for childless workers are unacceptable. In fact, senators Patty Murray and Marco Rubio as well as President Barack Obama have all proposed expanding the EITC. Ryan and Obama’s plans would both double those benefits to around $1,000. Murray’s proposal would nearly triple the EITC benefits that childless workers can collect, to $1,400. All three plans would lower the age minimum to collect the EITC from 25 years to 21. Rubio’s proposal is a bit more complicated, but has the same goal. He would convert the EITC to a wage subsidy, which is similar to the tax credit, but increases workers’ take-home pay with each paycheck instead of in an annual lump sum payment. The wage subsidy would provide increased benefits to childless adults.