Democrats Are Trolling Republicans So Hard on Climate Change

Democrats see weakness in the GOP's stance climate change, and they’re doing everything to exploit it. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised an open amendment process on the bill to approve the Keystone pipeline, and on Wednesday the Senate will take up six of those amendments—two of which are Democratic efforts that will put Republicans on the spot: Are you a climate change denier or not?

Senator Brian Schatz's amendment declares that climate change is real and caused by human activity, while Sheldon Whitehouse's asserts climate change is not a hoax. Independent Senator Bernie Sanders's has a third amendment, stating the U.S. has a responsibility to act on pollution, which could be taken up at a later point.

The climate amendments come one day after President Barack Obama's State of the Union, in which he took a swipe at a common conservative excuse for dodging questions about climate change science. "I’m not a scientist, either," he said. "But you know what I know a lot of really good scientists at NASA, and NOAA, and at our major universities. The best scientists in the world are all telling us that our activities are changing the climate, and if we do not act forcefully, we’ll continue to see rising oceans, longer, hotter heat waves, dangerous droughts and floods, and massive disruptions that can trigger greater migration, conflict, and hunger around the globe.”

As Democrats go on the offensive over climate change, the GOP is starting to wish the issue would just disappear. Not only did Joni Ernst's response to Obama's address not mention climate, she left out her usual charge that Environmental Protection Agency's regulations harm the economy. And when Republicans posted Obama's speech on GOP.gov, they edited out Obama's comments on GOP climate denial.