Conservatives Are Pouting That Obama Ignored the Meaningless Midterm Results

The day after Democrats lost the Senate, and handed the Republican Party its largest House majority in nearly a century, President Barack Obama stood at a podium in the East Room of the White House and radiated something just short of defiance.

Nonplussed conservatives weren’t sure whether to be annoyed or thrilled—if Obama didn’t see danger for his party in the previous night’s returns, maybe he was stuck in the kind of bubble that cost Mitt Romney the presidency in 2012, and would weaken the Democratic position ahead of the next general election.

But Obama’s demeanor was rooted in two insights: first, the truism that midterm elections, and particularly the one just past, favor Republicans in a structural way; second, that an ongoing, durable burst of economic growth would eventually strengthen his political hand—perhaps to the point where Republicans could no longer afford to bat him about like a piñata without suffering at a national level.

Two and a half months later, Obama was able to deliver a victorious State of the Union address to a room dominated by Republicans, and the viewing public loved it. Under the circumstances, conservatives are no longer nonplussed. They’re pouting.