Conservatives Are Pouting That Obama Ignored the Meaningless Midterm Results

“It’s interesting, to put it mildly, that the president should so resolutely ignore these results,” John Podhoretz wrote in the New York Post.

In a column for the Washington Examiner, Byron York complained that “Obama never once acknowledged that there was a big election in November and that the leadership of the Senate has changed.” He added:

Obama’s silence on that political reality, stood in stark contrast to George W. Bush’s 2007 State of the Union address, in which he graciously and at some length acknowledged the Democrats’ victory in the 2006 midterms. Bush said it was an honor to address Nancy Pelosi as "Madam Speaker." He spoke of the pride Pelosi’s late father would have felt to see his daughter lead the House. "I congratulate the new Democrat majority," Bush said. “Congress has changed, but not our responsibilities.” If one cannot imagine Obama saying such a thing — well, he didn’t.

One of the defining ceremonial features of State of the Union addresses is that the president speaks while flanked by constitutional officers. The House speaker, seated above the rostrum, next to the president of the Senate (i.e. Joe Biden, not Mitch McConnell), introduces the president of the United States, ahead of his remarks. That’s why in 2011, Obama congratulated the “new Speaker, John Boehner,” and celebrated him as the embodiment of the American dream, in which “someone who began by sweeping the floors of his father’s Cincinnati bar can preside as speaker of the House in the greatest nation on Earth.”