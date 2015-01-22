Uber Drivers Love Uber, Says Uber Survey. Here's Why You Should Believe It.

Having said that, the results are aren't just positive—they're overwhelmingly so. Seventy eight percent of respondents said they are either very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with Uber, and 69 percent say their opinion of the company has improved since when they started. Seventy one percent said that Uber boosts their income, compared to just 11 percent who said it worsened it. By a 74-5 margin, drivers say that Uber has made their lives better by giving them more flexibility with their schedule. It's unlikely the study's potential biases account for such enthusiastic results.

These drivers are not just working for Uber because they can’t find another job, either: 49 percent worked a full-time job before joining Uber, 10 percent worked multiple jobs, and 26 percent worked at least one part-time job. Only 8 percent were unemployed. And Uber is continuing to grow at a massive pace. In December, the company added almost 40,000 new drivers, a record. They have more than 160,000 active drivers (defined as having provided at least four trips in the month). Across nearly every statistic in the Benenson report, Uber drivers are overwhelmingly happy with the company.

Uber also released a study on Thursday that looked at both the survey and payment data. Don’t just dismiss it as company PR: Alan Krueger, a Princeton economist who served in the Obama administration from 2009-2013, was one of the two authors of the report. (The other, Jonathan Hall, works for Uber.) While Krueger was paid by Uber, he was granted “full discretion over the content of the report.” The study found that UberX drivers—the most affordable Uber option, which most drivers use—earn between $16.37 per hour and $17.56 per hour depending on how many hours the drivers worked. The authors also compared the hourly wages for all Uber drivers with the wages for taxi drivers and chauffeurs from the Occupational Employment Statistics survey. Uber drivers receive more than a $6 hourly wage premium ($19.04 vs. $12.90), although it varies considerably by city. In New York City, the premium is more than $15 an hour. In Washington, D.C., it's less than $5 an hour.