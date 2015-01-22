Uber Drivers Love Uber, Says Uber Survey. Here's Why You Should Believe It.

Whenever Uber makes a particular claim, journalists rush to disprove it. Sometimes these claims are laughable, like when Uber said its drivers can make $90,000 a year. But others are harder to disprove. Are Uber's drivers, for instance, as happy as the company claims? On Thursday, the company released new data suggesting that the answer is a resounding yes—Uber drivers are very happy, even if they aren’t making $90,000 a year.

In December of last year, the Benenson Strategy Group surveyed 601 Uber drivers over the internet on behalf of the car-sharing company. It’s one of the most comprehensive examinations of Uber drivers to date, but it’s worth noting two things before diving into the data. First, the response rate to the survey was only 11 percent. Second, the respondents, who were granted anonymity to answer honestly, were financially compensated for their answers. That could bias the results to be more positive toward Uber.

Having said that, the results are aren't just positive—they're overwhelmingly so. Seventy eight percent of respondents said they are either very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with Uber, and 69 percent say their opinion of the company has improved since when they started. Seventy one percent said that Uber boosts their income, compared to just 11 percent who said it worsened it. By a 74-5 margin, drivers say that Uber has made their lives better by giving them more flexibility with their schedule. It's unlikely the study's potential biases account for such enthusiastic results.

These drivers are not just working for Uber because they can’t find another job, either: 49 percent worked a full-time job before joining Uber, 10 percent worked multiple jobs, and 26 percent worked at least one part-time job. Only 8 percent were unemployed. And Uber is continuing to grow at a massive pace. In December, the company added almost 40,000 new drivers, a record. They have more than 160,000 active drivers (defined as having provided at least four trips in the month). Across nearly every statistic in the Benenson report, Uber drivers are overwhelmingly happy with the company.