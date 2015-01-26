Obama Is Leaving India Without a Landmark Climate Deal

It’s notable that, unlike China, India has made no promises to cut its emissions, and Indian officials say they won't back away from coal. The country is also unlikely to make that promise when it submits a domestic climate plan to the United Nations by June, ahead of the Paris summit.

While China's deal was considered a breakthrough, India's reluctance to commit to cutting its emissions doesn't sink current expectations. India is "less important than China at this stage in the global climate change context,” said Robert Stavins, Harvard University's director of environmental economics. Per capita, India is still far below other major polluters, including China and the U.S. At some point emissions will need to come down, though that probably won't happen for another few decades. (According to one model, if deep cuts are made worldwide, India's emissions could conceivably continue to rise until 2040.)

That's not a surprise. Modi's challenges include how to bring power to India’s 300 million without it—a number equivalent to the entire population of the U.S. India also has issues similar to China's, specifically as regards terrible air pollution: New Delhi suffers from more days of dangerous air than Beijing. Ensuring India doesn't become too reliant on imported fossil fuels is yet another concern.