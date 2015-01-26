The Conservative Plan to Repeal Obamacare Is Insanely Immoral

“[T]here are huge (if dispersed) benefits to a 70 mph speed limit over a 10 mph limit: a transportation sector that can deliver goods quickly across the country; increased productivity, because millions of commuters can spend more time at work than in transit; and more time at home with our children.”

In trying to strike an appropriate balance between risk and benefit, governments vary speed limits, and when they increase speed limits, fatalities increase. But no speed limit that I’m aware of has ever been bumped from 10 mph to 70 mph. Speed limit changes occur at the margins, creating small changes in risk and reward. Eliminating Obamacare subsidies for millions of people would not be a marginal change. To build upon Strain's comparison, it would be akin to repealing speed limits.

Conservatives understand the difference perfectly well. Some on the right have spent the past week attacking President Obama for proposing to balk at a deal that provides a tax subsidy to mostly upper-income families saving up to pay for college tuition. Conservatives want to enact sweeping changes to Medicare, but they don’t propose repealing that program and then replacing it at some later date. This is partly because any party platform that included outright Medicare repeal would lose, but it’s also because conservatives recognize that it would be an immoral way to treat elderly people who budgeted their retirement savings with the expectation that their medical bills would be mostly covered. The moral and political implications parallel each other.