Parents of Transgender Kids Could Learn a Lot from Brangelina

While Leelah's suicide certainly shows that we still have a long way to “fix society,” we may be reaching a tipping point with regards to acceptance of transgender, gender-fluid, and gender nonconforming people. Up until very recently, discussions of gender-nonconforming children centered mostly on the anguish they would face expressing themselves openly in a world as yet unready to accept them. The prevailing wisdom had long been that in order to safeguard their emotional well being, it was better to have these children express themselves “safely” in environments where they would not be subject to being bullied and teased. In 2012, prominent gender-identity physician Dr. Kenneth Black suggested steering children away from gender “inappropriate” toys and behaviors. And until May 2013, gender identity confusion in children was still classified as a “mental disorder” by the American Psychiatric Association.

But this narrative is finally being challenged: Are we doing more harm to these children by forcing them to limit their expression and conform to societal pressures?

Consider, by contrast, the controversy surrounding Brad and Angelina's eight-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Since around age three, Shiloh has, according to her parents, wanted to be called “John,” and has expressed a longstanding preference for boy's clothing and wearing her hair short, all of which seems to be totally fine with the Jolie-Pitt family. I am referring to Shiloh as a female because Jolie herself still does. But even this decision proved controversial for several outlets, who have opted to refer to Jolie-Pitt as John and use the gender-neutral pronoun “they,” so as to, as one article put it, “respect John's decision, whatever they may end up being.” Others have criticized the couple's decision to raise “gender confused” children. Still others insist that many children engage in gender fluid behavior in their early years and it's too soon and inappropriate for us to be discussing Shiloh's sexual identity.