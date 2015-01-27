Parents of Transgender Kids Could Learn a Lot from Brangelina

Last month, Leelah Alcorn, a transgender 17-year-old, committed suicide by putting herself in the path of a tractor-trailer on an Ohio highway. In a Tumblr post scheduled to publish after her death, she wrote that her parents refused to accept her as a girl and took her to Christian therapists. When Leelah came out at her public school, her parents took her out of school. She became convinced that she was "never going to transition successfully," concluding, "My death needs to mean something. My death needs to be counted in the number of transgender people who commit suicide this year. I want someone to look at that number and say 'that’s fucked up' and fix it. Fix society. Please."

As Leelah intended, her death sparked a national conversation about the plight of transgender kids and the scanty rights and respect our society affords them. But the media narrative surrounding the issue gave reason for hope. Pretty much all mainstream reports referred to Leelah by her chosen name, rather than the name given to her at birth, Joshua. Whereas 10 years ago we would have seen outlets skeptical about Leelah's identity, perhaps calling her “confused” or “troubled,” the fact that Leelah was transgender was accepted as a given, her suicide attributed far more to her parents' (and by extension, our society's) refusal to accept her for who she was. Stories about the Alcorns referred to their conservative religious beliefs and their refusal to even acknowledge Leelah as anything but their son, and Dan Savage even suggested that they should be prosecuted for her death. An online petition for the president and Congress to pass “Leelah's Law” banning transgender conversion therapy has garnered hundreds of thousands of signatures.

While Leelah's suicide certainly shows that we still have a long way to “fix society,” we may be reaching a tipping point with regards to acceptance of transgender, gender-fluid, and gender nonconforming people. Up until very recently, discussions of gender-nonconforming children centered mostly on the anguish they would face expressing themselves openly in a world as yet unready to accept them. The prevailing wisdom had long been that in order to safeguard their emotional well being, it was better to have these children express themselves “safely” in environments where they would not be subject to being bullied and teased. In 2012, prominent gender-identity physician Dr. Kenneth Black suggested steering children away from gender “inappropriate” toys and behaviors. And until May 2013, gender identity confusion in children was still classified as a “mental disorder” by the American Psychiatric Association.

But this narrative is finally being challenged: Are we doing more harm to these children by forcing them to limit their expression and conform to societal pressures?