Scott Walker Is Going to Blow Up the GOP's Pivot on Inequality

But it’s precisely because Walker cast aside the impression that he’s too dreary for national politics that his remarks take on enormous retroactive importance, both because of what they say about how he’d run the country, and, more immediately, because of how he’ll shake up the Republican primary.

Just as it has dawned on the rest of the GOP field that Republicans should appropriate typically Democratic issues like income inequality and champion rather than disdain the 47 percent, here comes Walker to remind them that government dependency is a choice and that the playing field for all Americans is already level.

“In all the years I was in school, doesn’t matter whether it was in Plainfield or Delavan, here in Iowa or Wisconsin, there was never a time when I heard one of my classmates say to me, ‘Hey Scott, hey Scott, some day when I grow up I want to become dependent on the government’, right?” Walker observed near the end of his speech to knowing laughter. “In America the opportunity is equal for each and every one of us, but in America, the ultimate outcome is up to each and every one of us individually.”