Scott Walker Is Going to Blow Up the GOP's Pivot on Inequality

If Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio or any other charismatic Republican had turned in a performance like this—a forceful if not quite stemwinding speech at the conservative "Freedom Summit" in Iowa this weekend—it would’ve gone unnoticed. But for Governor Scott Walker it has changed everything.

On paper, Walker ought to be the clear Republican favorite going into 2016. He fuses the typically incompatible demands of the GOP's donor class with those of its primary voters, who tend to be suspicious of northern governors. But Walker has established his managerial bona fides by governing Wisconsin—a reliably liberal state—as a battle-ready conservative, and in so doing has won major legislative victories and (essentially) two re-election campaigns.

But he’s also the kind of person who radiates this degree of excitement.

Just got a haircut in Wauwatosa. — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) November 29, 2014

Kohl's was busy tonight. — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) December 27, 2014

Got a Haircut in Wauwatosa early this morning. Kind of quiet out. — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) December 20, 2014

The contrast between Walker’s soldier-like adherence to conservative orthodoxy and his dull public persona led many liberals, and perhaps many conservatives, to the conclusion that Walker was more of an operator than a luminary. That may in turn explain why he trails far behind better-known and more camera-loving candidates in early Republican presidential primary polls.