Republicans Are Making the Same Mistakes Today That Democrats Made Last Decade

There probably aren’t many lessons to be learned about the politics of income inequality by studying the fight over reproductive rights, but Republicans would be wise to learn this one.

Last week, just as anti-abortion activists descended on Washington for an annual pro-life march, House GOP leaders nixed a vote on legislation, aimed at that very constituency, to ban abortions in most cases after 20 weeks. This reversal didn’t reveal a sudden pro-choice turn within the Republican Party ranks, though religious conservatives were furious. It reflected a realization, on the part of Republican congresswomen, that conditioning a rape exception to the abortion ban on the victim filing a police report would backfire politically.

"I have urged leadership to reconsider bringing it up next week,” Representative Renee Ellmers told National Journal, before she and other Republican women won the day. “We got into trouble last year, and I think we need to be careful again; we need to be smart about how we're moving forward. The first vote we take, or the second vote, or the fifth vote, shouldn't be on an issue where we know that millennials—social issues just aren't as important [to them]."

This was a fitting intermission, perhaps an inevitable one, to a story that began with Republicans trying to improve their standing among women voters by sending their members to sensitivity training, and seizing the "war on women" cudgel to wield against Democrats. What had gotten the party in trouble wasn’t just a handful of outlying comments that unfairly came to define the party, but a set of underlying convictions, including the certainty that women will lie about rape if that’s what it takes to get an abortion. This was more than just a branding problem that could be overcome by teaching a bunch of old-fashioned men the virtue of keeping their thoughts to themselves.