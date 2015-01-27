Republicans Are Making the Same Mistakes Today That Democrats Made Last Decade

"I have urged leadership to reconsider bringing it up next week,” Representative Renee Ellmers told National Journal, before she and other Republican women won the day. “We got into trouble last year, and I think we need to be careful again; we need to be smart about how we're moving forward. The first vote we take, or the second vote, or the fifth vote, shouldn't be on an issue where we know that millennials—social issues just aren't as important [to them]."

This was a fitting intermission, perhaps an inevitable one, to a story that began with Republicans trying to improve their standing among women voters by sending their members to sensitivity training, and seizing the "war on women" cudgel to wield against Democrats. What had gotten the party in trouble wasn’t just a handful of outlying comments that unfairly came to define the party, but a set of underlying convictions, including the certainty that women will lie about rape if that’s what it takes to get an abortion. This was more than just a branding problem that could be overcome by teaching a bunch of old-fashioned men the virtue of keeping their thoughts to themselves.

Invariably, though, this is how the Republican Party tries to remedy its political weaknesses. Not by changing whatever’s causing the problems, but by seeming to. By treating all political defeats and victories as evidence of inferior or superior partisan jousting, and making rhetorical adjustments as necessary. And this is where we return to income inequality, which has suddenly become a cause célèbre for Republicans—or at least, it seems to have.