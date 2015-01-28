The Latest Obamacare Challenge Has Entered 'X-Files' Territory

The idea that “[t]he plain text of the ACA reflects a specific choice by Congress” to limit Obamacare subsidies to states that set up their own exchanges has conveniently evolved into an article of faith on the right.

It’s not sufficient—at least for political purposes, and probably for legal purposes—for conservatives hoping to gut Obamacare to argue that “the plain text of the ACA reflects poor statutory draftsmanship, which we think accidentally places a huge condition on insurance subsidies.” So they have concocted a theory of intent, wherein a few in-the-know Democrats drafted the law this way on purpose, and confusion reigned until a handful of conservative lawyers swooped in to inform the world.

This theory would be somewhat plausible if it didn’t need to account for the fact that none of the relevant actors picked up on it before they did. But over the past several days, evidence has mounted that literally nobody with control over state or federal policy interpreted the ACA as a bludgeon against the states until anti-government activists prevailed upon them that Obamacare was designed this way on purpose.

In light of that evidence, the legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act in King v. Burwell now rests on an argument that has crossed the fuzzy line dividing revisionist history from X-Files-style conspiracy theory.