The Latest Obamacare Challenge Has Entered 'X-Files' Territory

This theory would be somewhat plausible if it didn’t need to account for the fact that none of the relevant actors picked up on it before they did. But over the past several days, evidence has mounted that literally nobody with control over state or federal policy interpreted the ACA as a bludgeon against the states until anti-government activists prevailed upon them that Obamacare was designed this way on purpose.

In light of that evidence, the legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act in King v. Burwell now rests on an argument that has crossed the fuzzy line dividing revisionist history from X-Files-style conspiracy theory.

I’m happy saying every single R was clueless. So were *most* Ds & CBO. So was I. So were you. @brianbeutler @jadler1969 — Michael F. Cannon (@mfcannon) January 23, 2015

Cannon—a King architect—was responding to this article, which resurfaced an episode from early 2011, in which Republicans voted on, and passed legislation amending the ACA, premised on the idea that subsidies were available on both federal and state exchanges. In so doing, Congress affirmed its understanding that the ACA meant for subsidies to flow everywhere.