Watch This Republican Senator Get Caught With His Pants Down Over Obamacare Subsidies

But there’s one important detail to add. The ACA’s legal challengers can’t easily fall back on the excuse that Barrasso was simply clueless about what the law said and did. Because as he was pushing his amendment, he was also going around saying his opposition stemmed from having read the bill.

In this one, contemporaneous C-SPAN appearance alone, Barrasso said, “I have read the whole thing,” (39:00) and “having read this whole law, I think it doesn’t accomplish [its goals]” (44:15).

Either Barrasso wasn’t being honest about having read the law then, or he isn’t being honest about how clear it is now. Assuming Barrasso isn’t going to cop to lying about having read the bill text, he should at the very least now admit that it isn’t as clear as he claims today. But he can’t do that. Because if the law is ambiguous, then Obamacare will win before the Supreme Court.