Why Won't Liberals Say What They'll Do If the Supreme Court Guts Obamacare?

“This is not reporting,” Tanden said. “This is punditocracy…. We’ve looked at the law, we can’t come out with a fix.”

“The burden is on the challengers and the plaintiff, isn’t it, to explain how they’re going to get out of this rabbit hole?" posited Topher Spiro, CAP's vice president for health policy. "So we can’t think of a plausible theory. We’re not going to sit here and think of some fantasy land. You’ve got to ask the other side what do they think it’s going to happen. And when they can’t give you an answer, that’ll tell you where we stand."

CAP’s argument is simple. It is not plausible that all 34 healthcare.gov states would respond to the ruling by establishing their own exchanges, and people in states that do act would nevertheless experience tremendous hardship. Likewise, because the Supreme Court would be declaring the subsidies in those states unlawful, the law itself would suddenly become much cheaper for budget scorekeeping purposes—$340 billion cheaper. Republicans, they surmise, would refuse to pass a simple fix, and use this budgeting quirk as a pretext to argue that restoring the status quo ante would amount to $340 billion in new deficit spending. That the spending was already paid for when the ACA became law would not matter for Congressional Budget Office purposes.