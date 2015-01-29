Why Won't Liberals Say What They'll Do If the Supreme Court Guts Obamacare?

A Supreme Court ruling for plaintiffs in King v. Burwell, the case that threatens Affordable Care Act subsidies in three dozen states, would unleash terrible chaos and create a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the U.S. political system.

Anyone who claims to know how that uncertainty would be resolved is lying, but everyone who’s followed the issue closely knows that the story wouldn’t end with more than 30 states limping along with hobbled insurance markets in perpetuity. Something would eventually give—which is just to say that the law’s supporters and enemies would both pour into the breach and fight it out for an optimal solution. Nobody knows what that solution would look like, or if it will be amenable to the law’s supporters, who would feel righteously aggrieved about having to accept some lesser version of Obamacare by conservative judicial fiat.

But the certain fact that something would eventually fill the giant hole conservatives are asking the Supreme Court to blow in the law makes things awkward for ACA supporters, who want the Court to be singularly mindful of the disorder and suffering they’d be inviting by ruling for the challengers.

It is thus not in their interest to betray any suggestion that they’re working on contingency plans—legal, political, legislative, administrative—and thereby alert the Court that it would not be inviting Armageddon by ruling for the plaintiffs. Even as the absence of contingency planning would amount to a stunning dereliction of duty.