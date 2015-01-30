Justice Scalia Could Be the Decisive Vote on Obamacare

Much of the recent debate about King v. Burwell, the pending challenge to the Affordable Care Act before the Supreme Court, has centered around precisely that issue: to what extent the court should defer to legislative history in reading the healthcare law. Does the intent of Congress matter in interpreting whether the law was written to make healthcare affordable for everyone? Was it written to provide federal subsidies for Americans in all 50 states, even those states that chose not set up healthcare exchanges?

Reasonable minds have spilled considerable ink on that debate. But very little of it, if any, will matter to Scalia. Both his answers to Grassley and his decades of jurisprudence point to the greater virtues of textualism—what the letter of the law actually says. His own 2012 treatise on interpreting statutes, Reading Law, is popping up in court decisions all over the country, including at the Supreme Court.And both the challengers and the federal government in King have been wise to make their central argument that the text of the healthcare law is clear and unequivocal. Their conclusions may be entirely different—they each argue for and against the provision of federal subsidies for people residing in states without healthcare exchanges—but they agree on the premise of the law’s clarity.

Textualism is that brutal. A law either provides for something or it doesn’t. Which is why litigators on both sides wrote their respective briefs as if aiming for Scalia’s favor. Both point to the “plain text” or the “plain meaning” of Obamacare early on in their arguments, burying or downplaying talk of legislative history for much later. That’s smart strategy. Scalia couldn’t possibly be convinced that the health law is constitutional—he would’ve gotten rid of the whole thing in 2012 when it first came before the court—let alone that the intent of Congress, or what a lone senator said or did, are the decisive factors. But he could very well be moved to uphold the statute under the theory he has championed since that fateful one-on-one with Grassley.

This explains why Abbe Gluck, a Yale law professor specializing in statutory interpretation, has written that King is “textualism’s big test”—if its invocation and proliferation over nearly three decades means anything, it must serve the goal of upholding the provision of subsidies to every state under the Affordable Care Act. In her view, every part of this interlocking statute, in the aggregate, compels such a reading, and to arrive at any other interpretation would simply do “violence” to a text duly enacted by Congress. And if such violence also means “corrupting” the legacy that Scalia has taken his entire judicial career to build, so be it.