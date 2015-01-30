The NYPD Is Giving Cops Machine Guns to Control Peaceful Protests

The instances in question: possible terror attacks and large crowd assemblies. "It is designed for dealing with events like our recent protests, or incidents like Mumbai or what just happened in Paris," Bratton said. By such phrasing, a reasonable listener might infer the recent protests in New York begat horror on the scale of hundreds dead and wounded over a coordinated series of bombings and shootings (Mumbai) or the slaughter of a magazine's editorial staff and police and civilians and an accompanying hostage crisis that killed even more (Paris).

Rather, the protests in New York were a triumph of peaceful democratic expression, in which tens of thousands of people of all colors, creeds and classes, marched peacefully through the heart of America's largest city, joining as a united voice to call for social justice. Now, it happened that the actions that spurred this action were the unaccountable killings of civilians by cops. Sure, you'd have to be blind to miss the occasional "fuck the police" cardboard sign. But death, mayhem, and disorder, the protests were not. They just happened to piss off many of New York's Finest.

Friday morning, the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, for one, jumped on the association, calling for the newly announced police groups to be disbanded. "Thousands have marched in a massive civil rights movement demanding police reform," the group's executive director, Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, said in a news release, "and the NYPD has decided to respond to the community instead by arming the police with machine guns." Since at least late last year, in fact, Bratton, union brass, and the rank-and-file have been treating elected leaders and citizens as some sort of invading force. Police have been shunning the mayor, turning police funerals into spectacles, and slouching on the job just to show the city what it's like to live without them making ticky-tack arrests. Most of us in New York did just fine, actually.