The NYPD Is Using Fear as a Weapon in the "War on Cops" Crackdown

The week after Ramos and Liu's deaths has seen more than 40 threats against the NYPD, with seven arrests in connections with those threats, the department's media office said Friday. One of those arrested, Devon Coley, an 18-year-old facing separate assault and weapons charges, posted on Facebook a photo—possibly from a movie—of a man firing a pistol into the driver's side of a police car. He wrote "Nextt73," an apparent reference to his local police precinct in Brooklyn, and punctuated it with emojis of a cop with a pistol by his head.

Under normal circumstances, that vague, semipublic comment might be reason for police to contact Coley for a conversation. But in these "blood on the hands" times, the NYPD is making it known that it will treat all threats as deadly serious. For his Facebook post, Coley faces up to seven years in prison. Brooklyn's district attorney, Ken Thompson, told the Post that his request for $250,000 bail in the case fit the charge of making terroristic threats. (New York statute defines it as an actual threat that inspires "a reasonable expectation or fear" that a specified crime will happen.) While acknowledging that what Coley did was “stupid” and an “incredible inflammatory thing to do right now,” Circuit Judge Laura Johnson concluded, “I think that for me to set bail because of the current climate—it would be a misuse of bail.”

NYPD's strong reaction does seem justified in at least one case: An informant with ties to Black Guerilla Family gang overheard talk of shooting up the stations, sources told DNAinfo, prompting two precincts to post heavily armed officers outside. But actual arrests have made for a less-than-ominous roundup. A Queens man was overheard talking on his phone about killing police; after receiving a tip, police searched his place and found guns, brass knuckles, and pot paraphernalia. A Manhattan man called Ramos and Liu's old precinct in the middle of the night and claimed to be Brinsley, saying he'd like to kill more cops. Two men were arrested for making false reports of other people making threats. One Staten Island teenager wrote "kill the cops" on Facebook. And Jose Maldonado, 26, posted the same shooting photo Coley did, musing he "might just go out and kill two cops myself!!!" He surrendered to police and apologized, saying he was drunk. That didn't save him from a trip to Riker's after being arraigned on charges of terroristic threatening.