The NYPD Is Using Fear as a Weapon in the "War on Cops" Crackdown

NYPD's strong reaction does seem justified in at least one case: An informant with ties to Black Guerilla Family gang overheard talk of shooting up the stations, sources told DNAinfo, prompting two precincts to post heavily armed officers outside. But actual arrests have made for a less-than-ominous roundup. A Queens man was overheard talking on his phone about killing police; after receiving a tip, police searched his place and found guns, brass knuckles, and pot paraphernalia. A Manhattan man called Ramos and Liu's old precinct in the middle of the night and claimed to be Brinsley, saying he'd like to kill more cops. Two men were arrested for making false reports of other people making threats. One Staten Island teenager wrote "kill the cops" on Facebook. And Jose Maldonado, 26, posted the same shooting photo Coley did, musing he "might just go out and kill two cops myself!!!" He surrendered to police and apologized, saying he was drunk. That didn't save him from a trip to Riker's after being arraigned on charges of terroristic threatening.

The NYPD understandably takes even drunken rants seriously, given Brinsley's Instagram message. But throwing terroristic-threat charges at Facebook users who walk themselves into police stations when police contact them, as both Coley and Maldonado did, cheapens the very notion of terror. It might also make their jobs a whole lot harder in the coming weeks and months.

A basic principle of good policing holds that officers in the field should seek to de-escalate, rather than intensify, tension and use of force. (Police escalation of force was instrumental in many if not all the recent deaths that have sparked nationwide protests.) Yet thousands of New York's finest created a political spectacle at Ramos' funeral Saturday by turning their backs on the mayor during his eulogy. And while it's Lynch's job to antagonize the sitting mayor when his union is in protracted contract negotiations with the city, it's also his job to represent police to the city. Cranking up the heat, especially at funerals, does police no favors. Even NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton has started pointing fingers, saying on the "Today" show that the "targeting of these two police officers was a direct spinoff of this issue of these demonstrations."

Connecting peaceful demonstrators to a cop-killer has had its presumably intended effect. The New York Times on Friday reported that the killing of Ramos and Liu has opened rifts in the protest movement in New York. "It is wrong to connect the isolated act of one man who killed NYPD officers to a nonviolent mass movement," Joo-Hyun Kang, the executive director of Communities United for Police Reform, told the paper. But conflating a call to end police violence with violence against police, contradictorily or not, has worked in City Hall. The Times quoted Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who earlier in December exhorted her colleagues to repeat "I can't breathe" in memory of Garner's last words, now calling "to end hateful and divisive rhetoric which seeks to demonize officers and their work."

At the protests I saw two weeks ago, no one was demonizing officers' work: The overwhelming mass of people were calling for police simply to do their jobs better, to avoid unnecessary deaths. The very inspiration for these protests was police overreaction, and yet here we are, charging nitwits with terroristic threats. Maybe this is how the NYPD de-escalates situations after all: By corralling elected officials and prosecutors, and letting the city know fear will now be the default. New York needs its cops to keep cooler heads. "Stop resisting" may be practical advice during an arrest, but it makes for contemptible politics.