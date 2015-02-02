On Monday, President Barack Obama will unveil his budget for the 2016 fiscal year, a document that officially kicks off the next major battle between Democrats and Republicans over fiscal policy. The White House has released different pieces of the budget over the past month, including unveiling a new tax plan targeted at the middle class before the State of the Union address. But the 2016 budget also contains two new proposals that are essential for future economic growth.

First, Obama is proposing a six-year, $478 billion infrastructure plan to revamp and modernize our highways, bridges and mass transit system across the country. That sounds like a lot, but like the $301 billion infrastructure plan in Obama’s 2015 budget, it’s not has big as it sounds. To understand that, you have to understand how the federal government currently finances its infrastructure spending.

Right now, highway spending goes through the Highway Trust Fund, which is funded by the gas tax—a tax that has not been updated in decades, allowing inflation to eat away at the real value of it. In recent years, that has caused the trust fund to face a shortfall. In turn, Congress has transferred funds from general revenue sources to close that hole. Over the next six years, the fund has projected outlays of $329 billion, with a projected gap of $89 billion. The White House’s plan covers that $89 billion gap and then invests another $149 billion in infrastructure spending. That’s around $25 billion a year in additional infrastructure spending, approximately the same per year as in Obama’s 2015 budget.

Republicans will certainly object to the proposal, regardless of how the White House pays for it (more on that in a moment). But they’re going to have to come up with a plan of their own. The Highway Trust Fund has a shortfall of $13 billion for the 2016 fiscal year and will need a transfer of revenue by the end of May. Already some Republicans have come out in favor for raising the gas tax and indexing it to inflation to make up for the shortfall. Of course, that’s unacceptable to many Republicans, particularly in the House. So it’s hard to forecast how this situation will play out.