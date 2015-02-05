When everyone’s an artist and no one spends money on art, art is stripped of any economic traction.

For Powys, “the greatest of all obstacles to any deep, banked-up, sensitive culture is the inability to obtain leisure, the inability to be alone,” and consider, for a moment, the present searing truth of that claim, how insidiously plugged-in we all are, socially networked into an unsocial stupor, a mental truancy that teeters at the lip of catatonia. Powys recognized the necessity of attaining “a mind sensitive to rare and gentle things,” a mind adequately armored against “the frothy nothings of the hour.” Those frothy nothings are no longer of the hour—they are of the second. “There is no escape from machinery and modern inventions,” Powys wrote, “no escape from the dictatorship of the uncultured.” Revolutionary advances in information delivery—the phonograph, the photograph, the radio, the television—have tended to be chaperoned by yelps from the cultured, the bellows of those anticipating an end of books and the introspection they foster. Arnold and Powys had their worrisome inventions that changed the lineaments of civilization, and now we have ours, except all day long ours ding and ring, quack and quake.

The problems Culture Crash unveils wouldn’t exist in their specific form without the always hungry Hydra of the Internet: “For generations with no memory of a world before the Internet, there is no outside, no independent ledge” from which to assess the madness. The Internet gets a bit of a lashing in this book, to be sure, but it’s not a bloody one. Timberg is aware of how quickly his study could have turned into an anti-Internet diatribe, how instantaneously he’d be branded a hysterical technophobe. And so he’s careful to say, again and again, that although the strafing autocracy of the Internet has led to the necrosis of print and a desperate restructuring of the music and publishing industries, it is not the only bandit guilty of filching livelihoods from middle-class artists. He has no wish to banish our gadgets of distraction or zap us back to a time before our colonization of cyberspace. When Timberg advocates for the virtues of print, he doesn’t mean that all print is sacrosanct while online essays and reportage are organically besmirched, a position he knows is demonstrably false. Rather, he laments the dissolution of the print-publication apparatus that allowed writers, editors, and photojournalists to maintain a middle-class life.

There are a number of culprits here. There are the Hobbesian market forces, the consumer-propelled capitalism so sweet for behemoth corporations who are its lungs and spleen but not so sweet for those artists who need to maintain their integrity outside the corporate sway. There’s the long-standing and nationwide dedication to anti-intellectualism—you can’t read Richard Hofstadter’s3 Anti-Intellectualism in American Life (1963) without pretty quickly coming to the conclusion that an exuberant distrust of the critical mind has been in our DNA since the Puritans. There’s the winner-take-all social credo that kills regard for any place other than first—we imbibe the No. 1 movie, the No. 1 album, the No. 1 book, and then we’re too blitzed and deadened for anything better. (Timberg calls it “blockbuster culture.”) There’s the academic obscurantism in English departments, pesteringly prevalent since the 1960s, that shoves students away from the tonic pleasures of literature just as those students are being seduced by the more practical interests of science, business, and technology. There’s the widespread caricature of artists as eccentric idlers or unstrung cranks, romantic boobs, or sexed-up wastrels we might be better off without.

The ennobling energies of an orchestra will never ring on Wall Street, nor should they.

Timberg sees the Internet as a confederation of all the most diabolical cultural trends of the last 50 years—a confederation that plunders both the wallets of middle-class artists and the minds of everyone else. But would all those who are now microwaving their minds online be under a tree cradling a copy of The Iliad if TMZ didn’t exist? Please do doubt that. Those microwaving their minds online would be microwaving their minds elsewhere, mostly before the quick-fire hues of their television sets. You are now subjected to an in-your-pocket, round-the-clock mental sacking, but 14 consecutive hours of outrageously inane TV is not a rarity among those with dishes on their roofs. There aren’t many books of social criticism that grow more relevant with the decades, but Neil Postman’s4 Amusing Ourselves to Death (1985), about the hourly blitzkrieg of electronic media, is one of them. The Internet didn’t create the human propensities for thievery and indolence, for vitriol and vacuity, for easy distraction and rapid gratification. It certainly capitalizes upon those propensities, but it didn’t build them.

But there remains this egregiously democratizing effect of the Internet: We believe that most online content is ours for the taking. The model of the online marketplace might be the chief obstacle preventing most middle-class writers and musicians from earning a living with their work, but it’s about time we, the users, come around to the moral side of the argument: We should purchase what we read and hear on our computers. “The human cost of ‘free’ becomes clear,” writes Timberg, “every day a publisher lays off staff … or a documentarian finds her film uploaded to YouTube without her permission.” If you care about the increasingly dejected plight of the creative class, there’s nothing stopping you from subscribing to a newspaper or magazine, or from paying for your music and movies online, just as there’s nothing stopping you from snapping shut your laptop and reaching for a hardback of Homer.

You’ve heard of all those shuttered bookstores, the already underappreciated librarians now thought members of the Pleistocene, the thinly attended performances of new musicians and artists, in part because it’s simpler to stay home in front of screens that hawk a deceptive sense of community. The cyberspatial nooks we all live in have begun, says Timberg, “to disregard actual human beings,” and human interaction, its dynamism of merriment and conflict, is crucial for the creation of serious art. Timberg is particularly astute on the thriving art scenes experienced in Boston in the 1950s, Los Angeles in the 1960s, and Austin in the 1970s, the mix of factors needed to converge in order for artists to flourish—including institutional support, low rents, a humming population in urban universities, an inviolable sense of a shared culture—and then on what happens when these cities are infiltrated by Hunnish bankers. When Robert Lowell5 was reconfiguring American poetry in 1950s Boston, “a life of genteel poverty was still possible.” Let me tell you, as a Bostonian—a life of genteel poverty is no longer possible, and hasn’t been for a long time.

American individualism has come to resemble a kind of hermitism, each artist before his own effulgent machine, without taut lifelines to his fellow strivers and makers. The roiling and reciprocal group, so central to the early achievements of Lowell and Plath and Sexton, has been replaced by synthetic socializing online, or by the cloistered academic department, which is how many artists in America, if they’re the lucky ones, are able to remain in the middle class. But when you’re an artist in academia, you’re only a part-time artist, at best. We’ve fled our public places of reciprocity and dialogue, and jettisoned any commitment to a joint culture. “For culture to work, we need a common language,” Timberg writes, “and it’s impossible to have one when we are becoming more culturally and economically divided every day.”

At the hub of this mess is how we as a nation perceive our artists and stewards of culture. Timberg quotes the cretinous views of citizens in Kentucky, who, after the Louisville Orchestra was pestled into bankruptcy, posted comments such as, “Pack up your fiddles and go home boys and girls. Maybe find real jobs,” and this faux commonsensical gem: “Get rid of the Orchestra. It isn’t popular with the residents or they would have packed crowds and not have to worry about $$$.” Timberg urges us out of this bamboozled, depleted mentation with which we permit the market to dictate the worth of things. The ennobling energies of an orchestra will never ring on Wall Street, nor should they.

Of all the realities chronicled in Culture Crash, what would the worst manifestation of the worst realities look like? No new art but corporate-driven celebrity kitsch, essayistic advertisements tapped out by algorithms, the annihilation of independent ideas and the thriving of ideological groupthink, an aesthetical tundra everywhere, a society of philistines that “tranquilizes itself in the trivial,” in Kierkegaard’s phrase. And what is the most we can hope for, what would the best manifestation look like? If worse comes to worst is only slightly more exasperating than if better comes to best and the best is far from good enough. Artists of independence and seriousness must not be debased into having to choose between nothing and nothing much.

Last December, Americans for the Arts emailed its supporters with some buoyant news for a torpedoed ship. The night before, the House of Representatives, in the midst of its trademark convulsions and incompetence, and by dint of some abracadabra, managed to pass a spending bill they dubbed “Cromnibus,” an alloy of the Continuing Appropriations Resolution and an omnibus bill. The $1 trillion in government funding includes nearly $300 million for the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, $30 million for the Office of Museum Services, $25 million for Arts in Education, and $445 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. If you squinted during the midterm elections last year, you might have spotted some morsels among the famine: Citizens of Utah, the great red bastion of the West, voted for six ballot initiatives that would augment arts programs, and Rhode Islanders voted for $35 million to be distributed to various arts organizations across the state. Anorexic though they may seem and irrelevant as they may be when it comes to individual artists surviving year-to-year, those facts and numbers, nevertheless, look downright miraculous, an indication that perhaps all is not lost.

Timberg has no choice but to end Culture Crash with a modest toll of uplift, just as some have no choice but to find a bit of meaning in life after they learn that the cosmos is an achingly pointless accident. His final lines are a lovely picture of the world he’d like to live in. He can’t be faulted for offering no specific blueprint for betterment: The journalist’s objective is to report from the ditch, to slap us awake to the carnage stacking up around us. Because the artist’s woe has its origin in Washington and on Wall Street, in the very strands of our socioeconomic structure, and in the unkillable throbbing of the electronic marketplace, reversing that woe will take a revolution.

In the meantime, poke your elected representatives on the shoulder and say you won’t be voting for them again unless they have a cure for this pox upon the middle-class artist. Donate to arts advocacy organizations. Buy physical books from independent and used bookstores. Redden in shame should you partake of pirated music. Keep your mouse off Kim Kardashian’s ass. If you believe that the life of your mind is inseparable from the health of your life, that serious art and artists are an essential component to human nourishment, then you have an obligation, to yourself and your children and us all, to read Timberg’s book, and the minute you’re finished, to do something about the scourge it sets before you.

