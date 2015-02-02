During his visit to the United Kingdom, Republican Governor Chris Christie has taken some time to address a measles outbreak now spanning several states, announcing that parents should have “some measure of choice” when it comes to childhood vaccinations. In the U.K., parents have a great deal of choice when it comes to vaccines, and vaccination rates are presently at their highest in decades there. On mandatory vaccinations, Christie went on to argue that “there has to be a balance and it depends on what the vaccine is, what the disease type is, and all the rest.” But Christie's emphasis on choice comes as a shallow appeal during this present outbreak, when irresponsible parental choices have done a disservice to many sick kids.



The New Jersey governor’s take on vaccines is a sharp break from President Obama’s. In a recent speech to parents in light of the ongoing measles outbreak, Obama said “[t]he science is, you know, pretty indisputable. We’ve looked at this again and again. There is every reason to get vaccinated, but there aren’t reasons to not," concluding that "[y]ou should get your kids vaccinated."

The science Obama referred to is both the science of vaccine efficacy and the science of autism and autism spectrum disorders. The two areas of medical concern have no natural relationship. They were brought together by a study by British physician Andrew Wakefield in the otherwise respectable medical journal The Lancet, which argued that there is a causal link between the Mumps, Measles, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine and certain gut and brain disorders. The Lancet eventually retracted the study, and Wakefield has since been stripped of his license. Any causal link between vaccines and autism has been thoroughly and repeatedly discredited by peer-reviewed studies, including this one from Denmark, which looked at a particularly large population. And yet, the fallacious association between vaccines and autism still bears strange fruit.

It is hard to explain why, despite being repeatedly disproven, the superstition that vaccines cause autism remains. On one hand, it seems to be a part of a generalized distrust of vaccines that has always existed. On the other hand, the idea that vaccines cause something harmful and that some entity—the government, the scientific community, pediatricians—is lying about it might be little more than a scapegoat for those whose mistrust goes beyond shots themselves.