Last week, Senators Rand Paul and Barbara Boxer unveiled a plan to give multinational corporations a massive tax break by allowing them to bring back overseas profits at a significantly reduced tax rate. This proposal—technically called "a repatriation tax holiday"—is what Paul Krugman would call a zombie idea. It never dies, no matter how many times economists explain its problems.

The U.S. corporate tax system currently imposes a 35 percent tax rate not just on domestic profits but also on foreign ones (with a credit for any taxes paid to foreign governments). But companies only have to pay those taxes when they repatriate the money—when they bring it back into the United States. In turn, U.S. multinational corporations have stashed nearly $2 trillion abroad in order to avoid paying taxes. This distorts company behavior in weird ways, such as when Apple chooses to take on more debt for stock buybacks instead of repatriating the money. It's cheaper for Apple to borrow money and pay interest on it than to repatriate their overseas profits and pay taxes on them.

Paul and Boxer’s solution to this problem is to give those companies the option to return the profits to the U.S. over the next five years and pay taxes on them at just a 6.5 percent rate, with a few strings attached. First, any company that uses a tax avoidance strategy known as an inversion—when a company merges with a foreign firm to change its tax jurisdiction and avoid U.S. taxes—in the next ten years would have to repay the tax incentive with interest. (I think that means they have to pay the full 35 percent rate on reptariated profits, plus interest, but the fact sheet doesn't explain exactly.) Second, they try to restrict the use of the repatriated funds towards areas that promote economic growth. “No funds may be spent on increases in executive compensation, or on increases in shareholder dividends or stock buybacks for three years after the program ends,” the summary of the plan says. Tax revenue generated from the plan would be earmarked for the Highway Trust Fund (HTF), which funds infrastructure and mass transit projects, and needs an infusion of cash by the end of May.

That may seem like a sensible policy that fixes two problems—profits stuck overseas and the funding shortfall in the HTF—at once. But it has two major flaws. First, while a repatriation tax holiday will provide a short-run boost to revenues, the academic evidence overwhelmingly finds that it will actually cost the government money in the long-run. That’s because a tax holiday gives multinational corporations an incentive to keep future profits abroad and wait for another tax holiday, reducing future revenues. Two independent studies found that that’s exactly what happened after the previous repatriation tax holiday in 2004.