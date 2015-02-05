You can count the number of Republican senators who accept climate change is mostly caused by humans on one hand. These were the only conservative lawmakers to vote yes on a Keystone XL amendment from Hawaii Democrat Brian Schatz that made the point that “human activity significantly contributes to climate change.” The senators in question: Susan Collins of Maine, Mark Kirk of Illinois, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire.

If one name on this list is surprising, it’s Ayotte’s. Her record on the environment in her first term of Congress has been abysmal, earning a 26 percent score from the League of Conservation Voters (LCV), which scores members of Congress based on their voting records on issues like oil, coal, clean energy, and enviornmental regulations. She once pledged to Americans for Prosperity—the Koch brothers’ main political arm—that she would vote against any legislation on climate change. What is she doing casting pro-environment votes?

Ayotte split with Republicans 10 times on environmental amendments during the Keystone debate. According to a vote analysis from LCV, the only senator to vote more often with Democrats, on 11 energy-related amendments, was Susan Collins—who received environmental endorsements in the last election and is generally known as the most moderate of the GOP caucus on climate change.

Ayotte and Collins were the only two Republican senators to break party line on another failed resolution that attempted to limit President Barack Obama’s powers to forge an international climate deal. They voted against a proposal from Missouri’s Roy Blunt that would have nullified Obama’s climate agreement with China—the proposed resolution called the agreement to curb emissions a “bad deal for United States consumers, workers, families, and communities,” and “economically unfair and environmentally irresponsible.” Ayotte's communications director Liz Johnson pointed to the senator's “long record of standing up for clean air and crossing party lines to protect New Hampshire’s environment" as the reasoning behind her green Keystone votes.