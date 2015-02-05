Wheeler became less the leader of the FCC than the swing vote; if he wanted to pass anything resembling net neutrality, his options were limited beyond Title II reclassification. He found himself trapped by his prior statements of steadfast support for an open Internet, much as President Obama was constrained by a similar history.

Obama announced his support for reclassification in November as the only way to attain true net neutrality; his handpicked chairman could hardly try to peddle anything less than that and get away with it. This allows Obama to pocket a victory at a time when the last two years of his presidency will be marked by playing defense against a Republican Congress. If he wants to leave a legacy in the twilight of his term, it will have to happen at the agency level. Activists understood this and urged the president to make his position known to Chairman Wheeler, and they succeeded.

Activists also had a counterweight to the deep pockets and long-standing relationships of the telecom industry. Web companies generally supported net neutrality, and resisted paying a fee to get their content served quickly. But the fight revealed an interesting split in Silicon Valley.

Older, more established companies, like Google, Facebook and Apple, didn’t do much beyond affirming long-held principles in press releases. But the second generation of companies, from Netflix to Reddit to Kickstarter to Digg, offered more meaningful support. They all participated in the Internet Slowdown, a day-long event to drive awareness and activism around the FCC rules. And they used their platforms to get users interested in the issue.

This isn’t too surprising. The older-line Internet companies have some incentive to allow fast lanes, as long as they remain the only websites that can afford to use them. Upstart companies saw an unequal Internet as a real threat, and they acted accordingly.

While not official until a final vote on February 26, and while the rule language has not yet been disclosed, the announcement by Wheeler has enough meat on it to offer a rare proof of the lessons taught in civics class. When things line up just right, and smart organizers know how to maximize their influence and reach, political engagement really can change opinions and shift policy.

The FCC, to their credit, facilitated a real public conversation about how to ensure the broad goal of equal treatment for everything on the Internet, and actually listened to those who argued reclassification provided the best way to reach that goal. Senior leadership met with activists, received millions of comments, and kept all options available, even as telecoms screamed about the consequences. (Hilariously, if Verizon had simply accepted weaker rules passed by the FCC in 2010, instead of successfully throwing them out in a lawsuit, we would never be on the verge of reclassifying broadband today.)

By relying on agency rules, activists know that more lawsuits are likely, or that President Scott Walker or Marco Rubio’s FCC could reverse the regulations. Legislation would be more durable over the long term. But until that’s on the table, activists needed to take the fight to where they had a chance at victory. And the fact that they outlined a goal, engaged, and apparently won provides a measure of faith that our political system, often written off as useless and malign, still has some life in it. As Wheeler said in May about the citizen participation in the process, “One must think the Founding Fathers are looking down and smiling.”