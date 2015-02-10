Perhaps zoos should keep monkeys away from their monkey bars because of the risk of falling. When one reads the news reports about such accidents it is clear that probability does not matter—it should not have occurred, period. Yet I wonder how many of these journalists or interviewees will be campaigning for the elimination of stairs. After all, these dangerous devices are responsible for millions of accidents and thousands of deaths each year.

There is a serious issue here: If we ignore probability and try to eliminate all accidents in zoos, then we will need to keep animals in padded cells. And social species could not be kept together in case one injures another one. It is after all foreseeable that these animals will compete aggressively with one another—male chimpanzees will fight for the opportunity to mate, for example.

Animals living in an accident-free world would have a terrible time and these animals would have minimal value for us humans in terms of education, conservation, research, or leisure—the goals of modern zoos.

The case of the warty hog is similar. Males of many species can present a threat to females and their offspring. One way to eliminate this risk would be to use artificial insemination—but of course this is usually more risky than allowing natural mating.

Accidents happen in the wild

Allowing accidents to happen in zoos simply mirrors conditions the animals experience in the wild. Monkeys may be well adapted for swinging between trees, but I have seen them fall to the ground on several occasions. Indeed, surveys have found that one-third of wild primates have broken bones in their lifetime. One of my friends saw a bear fall out of a tree, which, unlike my falling monkeys, did not scream and remained expressionless as it fell. The monkeys and bear all bounced, got up, and carried on with their lives, apparently none-the-worse for their accidents.