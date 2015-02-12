You’re in the lobby restaurant of a boutique hotel on the West Side that you hadn’t heard of until now, scanning the breakfast menu and readying yourself to talk business with your agent and this Hollywood producer. If you can even call this business. The conversation flows easily, a $21 Belgian waffle (with artisanal maple syrup and warm berries, farm-to-table) before you. He’s the nicest guy in the world, the producer, isn’t he? He might have been nominated for an Oscar—and for best picture—he might have had a legendary father, but you feel as if you’ve known him your whole life. He saw you on "The Today Show" talking about your book (How did you get on "The Today Show"?), your 3:22 minutes of fame, you and Matt Lauer, and he read it immediately. He loved it, he says, and, as opposed to some people, he appears to mean it. He’s quoting lines from the book. This one appears to be his favorite: “Tomorrow the money came.”

He gets it: the setting, the Bronx in the 1970s and ’80s; the sports gambling; the father, the gentleman bookie; scenes from a marriage; he loves the music, the funk and R&B, and the early hip-hop you grew up on, what a soundtrack this is going to make. He’s talking option, he’s talking directors, “talent,” “a package,” a star, maybe Paul Giamatti—hell, he knows Paul Giamatti—he’s talking screenwriting credit for you, production credit, cameo.

You’re on the edge of your seat—the Belgian waffle, the warmed farm-to-table berries, beside the point now—and, yeah, you’re leaning in. Can this be happening to you? After all the toil in publishing, the hard psychological labor, and low dough, being ignored, some bad luck, the hand-to-mouth freelance life, it’s all going to be worth it. You’re going to have a real pay day, bulk up your retirement savings maybe, or finally move out of your studio apartment. That’s the first thing he said to you in the hotel lobby, “We’re gonna get you out of that studio apartment.” (How did he even know that? The book ends in 1995.) Your mother said, “Don’t write that book, don’t expose yourself,” but you can’t let your mother from Bushwick be your editor, can you? In fact, you’re thinking that you’ll buy her a house, or at least a down payment, the one she never had. This feels real, something good is going to come of this. Finally!

Nothing became official, as in no money changed hands, but the producer stayed in touch. And besides, these people aren’t so up-front about money, or anything. They talk in codes, the dialect of private enterprise that can’t be learned from a book—dialects aren’t written—but passed down by ear, within a clan, from father to son, mother to daughter, a dialect you can’t speak. He had you meet with two leading screenwriters. One is about your age from, you’re told, a well-to-do American family. He tells you and your agent that he’s routinely approached by women in L.A. born as recent as 1985, and you wouldn’t believe what these girls were up for, what they’ll do. You’re from the Bronx, the kids back home—from the middle-middle class, the lower-middle class, the working class, and the underclass—spoke about women with more respect than this asshole. (And where, you wonder, are those Bronx kids now? Funny how they’re not on LinkedIn, with 500+ connections.) He’s shoveling dim sum in his face like he’s never seen food before. He’s got no manners, you think; your boys, the ones you wrote about, they were princes, and what did they go and do? Went to a local college, the ROTC, or straight to the Marines. But this one here, he has what you don’t: money, which gives him power, maneuverability, connections, the ability to take risk (and to fail, or produce mediocrity again and again). He says he’ll read your book on the way back to L.A. You never hear from him again.