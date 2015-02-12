Until now, the president has justified the use of military force against ISIS using three theories. The first relies upon the controversial 2001 AUMF, passed three days after the 9/11 attacks, authorizing the use of force against organizations and persons—and, though it wasn’t included in the original 60-word sentence—against “associated forces” responsible for those atrocities. His second legal justification pointed to the 2002 AUMF passed by Congress to allow for the invasion of Iraq. And the third, invoked when the U.S. began bombing ISIS targets back in August, is Article II of the Constitution, which makes the president commander-in-chief of the U.S. military.

Legal scholars have already pointed out the problems underlying the use of each theory. The 2001 AUMF, broadly written with neither geographical nor temporal limits, and used by the Obama administration to justify its drone campaigns around the world, is widely believed to allow for hostilities against two groups: the Taliban and Al Qaeda. ISIS, after splitting off from Al Qaeda, is neither. Only by stretching the meaning of “associated forces” to include “successor” or “splinter” groups could ISIS be considered a target covered by the 2001 AUMF.

The 2002 AUMF was clearly intended to justify action against the regime of Saddam Hussein, though the language used—which specified only the “continuing threat posed by Iraq”—is, like the 2001 AUMF, rather vague. But as ISIS was created after the U.S. invasion, it would be difficult to consider the danger they pose as somehow a continuation of the ostensible threat of Hussein’s Iraq.

And Article II powers can only be used for 60 days before Congress, who has the Constitutional authority to declare war, must be consulted. That window closed in October 2014.

Despite the fact that the war against ISIS has already been underway for half a year, the administration is just now seeking congressional input. Obama believes he already has had the authority for military action, and sees this as a chance to “engage Congress.” With this proposal, the president is seeking the power to place forces in Iraq, though banning engagement in “enduring offensive ground combat operations.” No geographical limitations are set. While the 2001 AUMF did not mandate congressional reporting regarding the progress of military operations, this new proposal requires Congress to be informed of “specific actions taken pursuant to this authorization” in classified briefings. The new AUMF would sunset the 2002 AUMF authorizing force against Hussein’s regime.