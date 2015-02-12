The team calculated how much plastic makes its way into the ocean each year by looking at World Bank reports, finding out how much garbage one person produces per day in 192 coastal countries, and how much of that garbage is plastic. Afterward, they examined each country’s population density and waste management practices—for example, whether they use landfills or open dumping—to estimate how much plastic waste is potentially lost in the ocean. Law said the same framework could also be used for other waste products, such as glass or steel.

The study found that in 2010, people living within 50 kilometers of the coastline in coastal countries produced 275 million metric tons of plastic waste. Of that, they estimate that 4.8 to 12.7 million metric tons of plastic made its way into the ocean.

Plastic is a major concern to scientists because it doesn’t die. “We have no idea how long it takes to biodegrade,” Law said. “It essentially never goes away.” When plastic enters the ocean, it breaks down into tiny pieces called microplastics—these, Law said can be smaller than the size of a fingernail. “There is no good way to clean those up.”

If a few patches of tiny floating plastic pieces doesn’t sound that bad to you, consider this: Plastics contain additives and toxins. Law says when they’re floating in the ocean, microplastics are “sticky,” and attract other contaminants like DDT. While scientists are still trying to determine the extent to which this happens, Law said these toxin-filled plastic pieces, when eaten by fish, could move up the food web to the human food supply.

Law also said that improving waste management systems is one of the most important ways to prevent further plastic build-up. The study found that the top 20 countries that mismanaged waste account for 83 percent of the total amount of mismanaged waste in 2010. Of these top 20 waste producers, 16 are classified as middle-income countries. Law said these developing nations are probably facing fast economic growth, but are lagging in their development of adequate waste management infrastructure.