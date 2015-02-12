Shell wants to see Big Oil move into an offensive position on climate change. Oil companies, led by ExxonMobil, did the same thing in 2009. The industry seemingly embraced cap-and-trade legislation in Congress only to help weaken and then defeat the Waxman-Markey bill in the Senate. In Private Empire: ExxonMobil and American Power, author Steve Coll explained how Exxon embraced a carbon tax early, but later lobbied against climate legislation. “By moving early, the corporation could seek to prove, by accepting cap and trade or a carbon price at least in principle, that its new leadership recognized the seriousness of the risks of climate change,” Coll wrote. “ExxonMobil had changed its public posture by endorsing a carbon tax, but it didn’t want cap and trade to succeed.” And as cap-and-trade made its way through the House and Senate, Exxon’s lobbyists targeted the swing votes, arguing a cap-and-trade law would destroy and hurt lawmakers politically.

Shell is simply reusing Exxon's old tactics. The oil industry has no intention to abandon its economic interests, but senses that climate action is inevitable. By not shying away from the issue, Shell means to delay and weaken policies that curtail fossil fuel development.

One sign of the CEO's insincerity is his straw man argument that it's impossible to end our reliance on fossil fuels abruptly. "The issue is how to balance one moral obligation, energy access for all, against the other: fighting climate change," he said. "We still need fossil fuels for a lower carbon, higher energy future." No one is trying to halt oil production tomorrow; rather, the hope is for rich countries to phase out greenhouse gasses faster than poor ones. But the subtext of van Beurden's speech is clear: He thinks it is necessary for the world to burn through its oil reserves for years to come. That's impossible if world leaders want to also keep global warming's harm to a moderate level: In order to stay under 2 degrees Celsius of warming, 33 percent of world reserves of oil and 49 percent of its gas reserves would have to stay in the ground, according to a study published in Nature.

The study also found that oil in the Arctic can't be burned. Shell plans to drill there next.