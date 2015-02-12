Needless to say, Democrats didn’t change the legislative filibuster back then, which means Boehner circa 2012 got his way. But 2012 Boehner was wrong, and 2015 Boehner is correct. The filibuster is senseless and undemocratic, and the current impasse over DHS presents a unique opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to eliminate it together, once and for all.

I say unique, because what’s frustrating Republicans right now is at the heart of what makes the filibuster so odious. It’s not just that it’s undemocratic, as Boehner says, but that it badly distorts accountability for the triumphs and failures of elected legislators. Republicans aren’t upset because they won’t get their way—they know Obama is still president and would veto their DHS funding bill. They’re upset because the filibuster obscures the true nature of the partisan disagreement, and makes it much more likely that they’ll be blamed for a partial DHS shutdown.

As it happens, I think Republicans will be blamed anyhow, and rightfully so. Bill Clinton won his shutdown fight with Republicans in 1995 and 1996, despite the fact that the shutdown stemmed not from a filibuster but from a veto. The president has a bigger bully pulpit than anyone in Congress, and the public seems generally sympathetic to the argument that Congress shouldn’t pick divisive ideological fights in the context of routine but essential legislative tasks—like funding the entire government or the Department of Homeland Security.

But Republicans won’t ever get a chance to make the counterargument—that Obama would resort to shutting down DHS to save his immigration actions—because of the filibuster. The public instead sees a Congress under Republican control unable or unwilling to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

That’s great fun for Democrats, and suits my personal substantive preference for preserving the deferred action deportation programs. But it’s all rooted in a skewed sense of the degree of consensus on Capitol Hill. Majorities in the House and Senate want to do away with the deportation programs, and to present Obama a choice between those programs and continuous funding for DHS. Put another way, Republicans want to give Mitch McConnell a chance to test Obama’s commitment to various administrative policies with routine shutdown fights, as he promised he would throughout the campaign last year.